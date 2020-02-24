NFL Combine 2020: What You Need to Know Regarding Media Schedules, Workouts and How to Watch

It's time once again for the annual NFL Combine, which will take over the city of Indianapolis starting Tuesday.

Yours truly will be live on-site all week bringing you updates on which prospects are meeting with the Giants, rumors, notes, and more.

To help you plan your schedule for the week, here is everything you need to know about the schedule of events. (You can find a list of participants and the various results of the drills right here.)

All times Eastern. On-field workouts will be televised live on the NFL Network and ABC.

Tuesday. Feb. 25

8:00 - 9:00 AM: Tight Ends Interviews

9:00 - 10:00 AM: Quarterbacks Interviews, Wide Receivers Interviews

10:00 - 11:00 AM: Quarterbacks Interviews, Wide Receivers Interviews

11:00 AM: Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Press Conference

11:30 AM: Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman Press Conference

Wednesday. Feb. 26

8:00 - 9:00 AM: Kickers Interviews, Offensive Linemen Interviews

9:00 - 10:00 AM: Offensive Linemen Interviews

10:00 - 11:00 AM: Running Backs Interviews

Thursday. Feb. 27

8:00 - 9:00 AM: Defensive Linemen Interviews

9:00 - 10:00 AM: Defensive Linemen Interviews

10:00 - 11:00 AM: Linebackers Interviews

4:00 -11:00 PM: Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers take the field for the first day of on-field workouts.

Friday. Feb. 28

8:00 - 9:00 AM: Defensive Backs Interviews

9:00 - 10:00 AM: Defensive Backs Interviews

4:00 -11:00 PM: Place kickers, special teams, offensive linemen, and running backs take the field for the second day of on-field workouts.

Saturday, Feb. 29

4:00 -11:00 PM ET: Defensive linemen and linebackers will take the field for day three of on-field workouts.

Sunday, Mar. 1

12:00 -7:00 PM: Defensive backs will take the field for their on-field workouts. Also, it's the return of #RunRichRun!