NFL Draft Day 3: Biggest Surprises

The first two days of the 2020 NFL draft were entertaining, so why would we expect anything less from Day 3?

The picks were flying fast and furious, so fast that maybe some general managers forgot that there were legitimate talents to be drafted and real needs to be met. As always, there were highlights and head-scratchers.

How could they last so long?

Saadiq Charles OT LSU, Round 4 Pick 2 (108) Washington

No, Washington didn't let Charles last very long in the fourth round, but the real question is why a potential plug-and-play left tackle or guard is still on the board that late in the draft. Was it

off-the-field issues that penalized Charles and kept him from becoming a late Day 1 or early Day 2 selection?

It seems that the NFL can't forgive young men full of testosterone for being young men full of testosterone. Even after they have paid their penalty and they return afer their college team forgives them, the NFL continues to punish them for the same mistake.

Many teams are thought to have taken Charles off their board, but as the saying goes, one man's misfortune is another man's luck. Hopefully, the match in Washington is a great one for both the team and, of course, the player.

Leki Fotu DT Utah, Round 4 Pick 8 (114) Arizona

Regardless of the pass-happy NFL today, teams still need to be able to stop the run. So how does the best run-stuffing nose guard in the draft drop to the fourth round? Has the value of drafting a good zero or one tech dropped so low that a player as dominant as Fotu has to wait three days to hear his name?

The answer is yes, and the Cardinals are the beneficiaries of an ever-evolving NFL where nose guards are 3-techniques that move down to rush the passer.

What Arizona gets is a disruptive force that reminds you of the nose guards that made your middle linebacker feel safe. There's a tremendous upside in Fotu and immense value in this selection.

Kenny Robinson S XFL/West Virginia, Round 5 Pick 6 (152) Carolina

How can a guy who has already had a lot of success against professional talent go in the fifth round? How can that experience and success be overlooked?

It is a legitimate question. Maybe the NFL doesn't want athletes to look at the XFL or other professional leagues as a way to bypass college?

The one thing we know is that the Panthers needed to get younger on defense while still being competitive, and that is something Robinson can provide immediately. Any time you can add a legit professional football player that is still only 20 years old.

Ironic situations

Quarterback Jacob Eason of Washington and, previously, Georgia goes in Round 4, No. 122 overall to the Colts before Jake Fromm, the quarterback who beat him out at Georgia. Fromm went to the Bills in the fifth round, Pick No. 157 overall.

A few years ago, Jacob Eason was injured early in the season for the University of Georgia. In steps a freshman Jake Fromm and the team kept winning. When Eason was healthy again, he was never given his job back. He transferred to Washington at the end of the school year, sat out a year because of the transfer rules then started for the Huskies. Meanwhile, Fromm became a star at Georgia leading the team to a National Championship appearance. He left Georgia with one season of eligibility left, and many believed he would be a second- or third-round pick.

This is a situation where physical ability wins out in drafting developmental quarterbacks. Eason is bigger and more athletic than Fromm. He also has a significantly stronger arm than Fromm; in fact, arm talent is Eason's strength and Fromm's weakness. So even though Fromm was a better, more successful quarterback in college, Eason is the QB who gets selected first.

How injured could he be?

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, Falls to Round 4, No. 146

This season when Biadasz is starting for the Dallas Cowboys, some announcer will undoubtedly wonder, "How did this young man drop so far in the draft?"

Biadasz is a player that some evaluators had ranked as their top center in the draft, most had him at least top three. So it is amazing that he would fall to a level in the draft reserved for projects and unknowns, but people kept pointing to his injury history. If you go and try to find all of the games he missed due to injury, well good luck with that.

Biadasz played in 27 games over the past two seasons. But hip surgery that he had the spring before last season did cause his performance to dip a little. But wouldn't you expect that to happen? How hurt could he be if he plays in 14 straight games for a team that plays a physical style of football?

This is a situation that teams likely overanalyzed, and now they let the Cowboys, a team notorious for getting good offensive line talent, get their hands on another for a pick that has the significance of a mid-fifth round selection.