Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns
Publish date:

NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns

The Eagles, who play the Giants in Week 16, are among those teams affected.
Author:

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles, who play the Giants in Week 16, are among those teams affected.

 

As the NFL's record-setting week of positive COVID tests continues to make headlines, the league has rescheduled three games set for this weekend to early next week.

The Raiders-Browns game will be moved to Monday night as part of a Monday night doubleheader. That game will kick off at 5 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Monday night game, the Vikings at Bears, remaining in its original slot.

Then on Tuesday, the Seahawks and Rams and Washington Football Team and Eagles will kick off their respective games at 7:00 p.m.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
News

NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns

The Eagles, who play the Giants in Week 16, are among those teams affected.

39 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.
Transactions

Giants Sign Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad

Giants add some reinforcements to their practice squad.

1 hour ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Week 15 Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out vs. Dallas

COVID-19 and the flu could complicate an already dire Giants injury situation this weekend.

4 hours ago

The latter game is worth mentioning because the Giants, who host the Dallas Cowboys this week, are scheduled to visit Philadelphia next Sunday. The revised schedule now forces the Eagles to consolidate their workweek after their game against Washington.

The Giants have their own COVID issues, as eight players have tested positive, with a ninth safety Xavier McKinney flagged as high-risk close contact. In addition to the COVID outbreak, the Giants have had about five players experience flu-like symptoms this week, though those players are projected to be good to go for Sunday.

The Giants held their Friday meetings remotely, only gathering for a quick walk-through practice at their team headquarters. They have also closed down postgame access to the media and will have everyone conduct their interviews via Zoom, as was the case last year.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
News

NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns

39 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.
Transactions

Giants Sign Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad

1 hour ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants Week 15 Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out vs. Dallas

4 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) cannot hang onto a pass in the end zone with seconds left in the game, as New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) and safety J.R. Reed (27) defend at MetLife Stadium.
News

COVID-19 Continues to Hit Giants Defensive Backfield

5 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to throw in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks

8 hours ago
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

How the Giants Will Address Injury/COVID Ravaged Defensive Secondary

Dec 16, 2021
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) celebrates a 2nd quarter interception with New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Add Adoree' Jackson to COVID-19 Reserve List

Dec 16, 2021
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 15 Opponent First Look: Cowboys Defense

Dec 16, 2021