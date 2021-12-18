NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns: How Will Giants Be Impacted?

As the NFL's record-setting week of positive COVID tests continues to make headlines, the league has rescheduled three games set for this weekend to early next week.

The Raiders-Browns game will be moved to Monday night as part of a Monday night doubleheader. That game will kick off at 5 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Monday night game, the Vikings at Bears, remaining in its original slot.

Then on Tuesday, the Seahawks and Rams and Washington Football Team and Eagles will kick off their respective games at 7:00 p.m.

The latter game is worth mentioning because the Giants, who host the Dallas Cowboys this week, are scheduled to visit Philadelphia next Sunday. The revised schedule now forces the Eagles to consolidate their workweek after their game against Washington.

The Giants have their own COVID issues, as eight players have tested positive, with a ninth safety Xavier McKinney flagged as high-risk close contact. In addition to the COVID outbreak, the Giants have had about five players experience flu-like symptoms this week, though those players are projected to be good to go for Sunday.

The Giants held their Friday meetings remotely, only gathering for a quick walk-through practice at their team headquarters. They have also closed down postgame access to the media and will have everyone conduct their interviews via Zoom, as was the case last year.

