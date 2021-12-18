NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns: How Will Giants Be Impacted?
As the NFL's record-setting week of positive COVID tests continues to make headlines, the league has rescheduled three games set for this weekend to early next week.
The Raiders-Browns game will be moved to Monday night as part of a Monday night doubleheader. That game will kick off at 5 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Monday night game, the Vikings at Bears, remaining in its original slot.
Then on Tuesday, the Seahawks and Rams and Washington Football Team and Eagles will kick off their respective games at 7:00 p.m.
NFL Moves Three Games Amid COVID Concerns: How Will Giants Be Impacted?
The Eagles, who play the Giants in Week 16, are among those teams affected.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys
SI/Fan Nation's Cowboy Maven reporter Timm Hamm offers some additional insight into the Dallas Cowboys, who visit the Giants in Week 15.
New York Giants Mail Bag: The "Boiling Point" Edition
Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds.
The latter game is worth mentioning because the Giants, who host the Dallas Cowboys this week, are scheduled to visit Philadelphia next Sunday. The revised schedule now forces the Eagles to consolidate their workweek after their game against Washington.
The Giants have their own COVID issues, as eight players have tested positive, with a ninth safety Xavier McKinney flagged as high-risk close contact. In addition to the COVID outbreak, the Giants have had about five players experience flu-like symptoms this week, though those players are projected to be good to go for Sunday.
The Giants held their Friday meetings remotely, only gathering for a quick walk-through practice at their team headquarters. They have also closed down postgame access to the media and will have everyone conduct their interviews via Zoom, as was the case last year.
More from Giants Country
- Leonard Williams Elbow Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Significant
- Joe Judge Reveals Why Giants Have a Solid Foundation in Place
- Giants Settle in Bottom Third of MMQB Power Rankings
- New York Giants Week 15 Opponent First Look: Cowboys Offense
- New York Giants - Week 15 Storylines to Watch
- Saquon Barkley Says Micah Parsons is "LT-Like"
- New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel