NFL Salary Cap Set at $198.2 Million for 2020 League Year

With the new CBA having been approved--narrowly--by the NFLPA, the NFL has reportedly set its 2020 salary cap at $198.2 million, a $1.8 million difference from what was initially projected.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants have $124,315,316 committed to contracts, but that figure doesn't yet appear to include the deals signed by fullback Eli Penny or linebacker David Mayo, two deals that aren't expected to break the bank.

Still, using those numbers as a base, the Giants are estimated to have approximately $79.4 million of cap space, which is estimated to be the fifth-most in the league and the most in the NFC East.

Of that money, the Giants will need about $10 million of functional space for their 2020 draft class. And if they decide to tag defensive lineman Leonard Williams, they'd need at least $12 million, depending on which tag they end up using.