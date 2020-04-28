NFL Schedule Could Be Altered Due to COVID-19, And Probably Should

Now that we know with whom the draft prospects will be playing, the next question that still needs clarification centers around the NFL's schedule, due to be released around May 9, and how that schedule might potentially look.

SI.com's Mitch Goldich put together some ideas on how the NFL schedule could be constructed to allow for flexibility amid continued uncertainty brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the scenarios posed, the one that will most likely be unveiled by the schedule makers will see the division games played forward in the middle of a 16-game season with the non-conference games likely set for the start of the year.

This way, if the NFL has to shorten the season, it makes the most sense to discard the non-conference games first since those don't necessarily count toward determining the tiebreakers.

The second group of games that would probably be likely to go would be the interconference games. While these are more important than the non-conference games, they rank behind the division games, which of course, are used to determine division winners.

The other thing that will likely fall due to the pandemic is the international games. Given the logistics involved, it's virtually impossible to envision how the NFL might deliver its annual slate of international games.

With the prospect of games being played in front of empty stadiums, it doesn't make much sense to go ahead with the premise that these games will be played overseas.