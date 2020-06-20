GiantsCountry
NFLPA Doc Advises Player to Cease Private Group Workouts

Patricia Traina

Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA Medical Advisor, is advising NFL players to refrain from holding private group workouts after several players from different teams have reportedly tested positive for the COVI-19 virus.

https://twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1274413716612792320

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer said in his message to the players. 

“Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Given that COVID-19 forced teams to conduct their off-season program virtually, players haven't been able to get on the field to work with one another on new concepts. 

For teams that have new coaching staffs and/or significant turnover among their player ranks, it's believed that this puts those teams behind other clubs that have more stability from the previous year.  

As such, there have been various players around the league who have taken it upon themselves to organize workouts with their teammates, including Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy.

The NFL and NFPA are working together to develop protocols to keep players, coaches, and staff safe when they eventually convene for the start of training camp late next month. 

It's not known if the private workouts held by various players around the league have been conducted under any specific or uniformed safety protocols.  

