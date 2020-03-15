NFLPA Narrowly Approves New CBA

The NFL Players Association announced that it voted 1,019 to 959 to ratify the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that has been on the table since last month, a vote that will ensure labor peace for the next decade.

“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”

Many of the changes will go into effect starting in the 2020 league year, which as of now, is set to begin March 18.

The NFLPA distributed a summary of the proposed changes to its memberships before the union-wide vote that concluded late Saturday night. Among some of the notable provisions in the new CBA include:

Minimum Salary Increase

Those players who earn the league minimum salary based on their years of accrued service will see at least a $100,000 bump in salary.

Payment Distribution

Players will now be paid over 34 weeks for the 16-game schedule and then 36 weeks once the league goes to a 17-game schedule in the 2021 league year. Previously, the players were paid over 17 weeks (the regular-season).

The 17-game schedule, which will result in a 3-game preseason schedule, will take effect in 2021.

Increased Playoff Field

Two additional teams, one from each conference, will be added to the postseason competition beginning with playoff games set to be played in the 2021 calendar year.

The Continuation of the Post June 1 Cap Designation

This is not a change per se, but it’s worth noting that had the new CBA not passed, teams wouldn’t have been able to cut big money guys and designate them as post-June 1 cap cuts to optimize their savings. Now they will be able to do so.

The Reduction of Transition Tags

Originally in 2020, teams were permitted to use both the franchise and transition tags on two players of their choosing. This rule has now been eliminated, as teams can use one or the other tag starting this year.

An Increase in IR-Designated to Return

Teams will be permitted to designate three players for return from injured reserve, an increase of one. Also, gameday active rosters will increase from 46 to 48 players with eight offensive linemen.

Compensatory Draft Pick Formula Tweaks

The deadline for compensatory draft picks has been moved to the day after the draft instead of the first week of May. The formula, which has never been revealed by the NFL Management Council, will now exclude players who sign 1-year deals making less than $1.75M from the formula.

Practice Squad Changes

Practice squads will increase to 12 men in 2020 and 2021 and will include two players with unlimited accrued seasons. In 2022, practice squads will increase to 14 with four players of unlimited accrued seasons now eligible.

There is no limit on the number of times a player may be on a practice squad, eliminating the previous rule which capped a player's practice squad stints to three seasons.

Training Camp Changes

Players will now be mandated to report to training camp 47 days before their first regular-season game instead of 15 days before the first preseason game.

There will also be an increase in the acclimation period from three days to five days with “clear activity limitations.” And teams will be permitted no more than three consecutive days in pads and a maximum of 16 padded practices in training camp.

Regular Season Padded Practices

There will be no changes to the total of padded practices in season. Teams are limited to 14 with no more than 11 padded practices in the first 11 weeks. Also, teams are now mandated to five players three days off after a Thursday game unless the team has another Thursday game the week after.