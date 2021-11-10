Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Narrows Down Choices
Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Narrows Down Choices

The former Giants receiver is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career and has reportedly narrowed down his offers to three teams.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The former Giants receiver is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career and has reportedly narrowed down his offers to three teams.

And then there were three.

Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who cleared waivers after being released by the Cleveland Browns, has reportedly narrowed down his choices for this next team to three.

According to an ESPN report, Beckham, a Louisiana native, is considering the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints.

The Browns are set to face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day.

Beckham allegedly ran afoul of the Browns after his father, Odell Beckham Sr posted an 11-minute video on Instagram detailing all the times his son was open and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed him. The younger Beckham was then excused by the Browns the following week after his father's post went viral.

Last week, the Browns and Beckham's representatives negotiated his release from the team. Beckham then went unclaimed on the waiver wire, as expected given his $7+ million cap hit.

The New York Giants initially drafted the 29-year-old Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick. Beckham finished his Giants career with 288 receptions for 4,122 yards, 35 touchdowns, and three Pro Bowl berths.

In 2018, the Giants signed Beckham to a five-year extension valued at $90 million. A year later, after some more tumultuous off-field incidents that included an explosive interview with ESPN conducted without the Giants' knowledge.

During that interview, Beckham spoke candidly about then starting quarterback Eli Manning and the offense's struggles. Later that season, he suffered an injury that cost him the last four games, and the Giants, who had had enough of the distractions that came with Beckham, made the trade with the Browns in March of the ensuing off-season.

The Giants, who got safety Jabrill Peppers as part of the deal, turned the first and third-round picks included in the deal into defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (first round) and edge rusher Oshane Ximines (third round).

