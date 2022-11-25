Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Schedules Visits with Giants, Others

Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has reportedly set up his schedule to meet with various teams looking to secure his services for the stretch.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the visits will take place in early December and that the current order has the Giants up first, followed by the Bills, and then the Cowboys.

Anderson added that the Chiefs and Ravens are also in communication with Beckham and his representatives.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Beckham, coming off his second ACL tear, will visit the Cowboys on December 5, which would put his visit with the Giants at some point toward the end of next week.

While the Giants could certainly use some help at receiver, they have just $2,588,864 of cap space left and a lot of other holes on the team to worry about, thanks to a rash of injuries that affected their offensive line and defensive secondary.

Unless the 30-year-old Beckham is looking to come in for the veteran minimum and forego asking for a signing bonus, it's virtually impossible for the Giants to be competitive in the OBJ sweeps unless they look to restructure the contract of receiver Kenny Golladay.

Golladay had zero targets in the game against the Cowboys and is pretty much guaranteed to be a cap casualty in the off-season. Still, it's unclear where the Giants might find the money to pay Beckham a competitive salary unless they restructure Golladay's deal, which they probably don't want to do.

Beckham reportedly wants to go to a team with a chance of winning the Super Bowl. After the Cowboys swept the Giants on Thanksgiving, their chances of staging a reunion with the franchise's 2014 first-round draft pick seem to be less and less likely.

