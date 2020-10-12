OLB Lorenzo Carter Suffers Season-ending Achilles Injury

The Giants defense has suffered a significant loss due to injury.

Strongside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who suffered a ruptured Achilles injury on a non-contact play during the first quarter of Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, is done for the year, the Giants have confirmed.

Carter, 6'5", 250 pounds, finishes his 2020 campaign with 15 total tackles, including two for a loss, one sack, four quarterback hits, and one pass defense. A third-round pick out of Georgia in the 2018 draft, Carter was poised for a more significant role in Patrick Graham's defense.

The loss of Carter, whose snaps were absorbed by Kyler Fackrell and Markus Golden, leaves the Giants thin at outside linebacker.

The Giants also confirmed that Carter would undergo surgery within the next few days to repair his injury.

After losing weak side linebacker Oshane Ximines Friday to a shoulder injury--Ximines was placed on injured reserve where he must stay for a minimum of three weeks--the Giants initiated COVID-19 entry protocols with outside linebacker Trent Harris, who spent most of last season with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when the two were in Miami.

The Giants are also believed to be planning to activate inside linebacker David Mayo, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after having knee surgery.

Mayo was designated for return last Thursday but was not activated in time for the Cowboys game.