One-time Giants QB Colt McCoy Calls It a Career

McCoy spent the 2020 season with the Giants as their backup quarterback.

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Quarterback Colt McCoy, who spent the 2020 season as the backup quarterback for the New York Giants, is calling it a career after 12 seasons.

McCoy was originally a third-round draft pick by the Cevenad Browns in 2010. He played three seasons with the Browns before moving to San Francisco for the 2013 campaign. 

McCoy then spent the next five seasons with the Washington Commanders before coming to the Giants.

While with the Giants, McCoy appeared in four games with two starts, going 1-1. He completed 40 of 66 pass attempts (60.6 percent) for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Giants had hoped to re-sign McCoy after his one season with the team, but they could not reach an agreement, and he went on to finish his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy is set to transition to a broadcasting career.

