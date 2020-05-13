GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

One-time Youth Football Rivals Turned  Teammates Look to Turn Giants Into Winners

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Fourteen years ago, new Giants teammates Darius Slayton, a receiver and Chris Williamson, a cornerback, were on rival youth recreation teams in Georgia's Gwinnett Football League.

But although the two one-time rivals, who became childhood friends, will still go against each other in practice, at the end of the day, they're on the same team--a Giants team they want to help turn into a winner.

"Me and Chris go way, way back," Slayton told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt during Tuesday night's Late Hits program on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I've known Chris since I was about eight or nine years old. We actually went to elementary school together for about two years, but we played at separate rec league parks, and our rec league parks were rivals."

Slayton told the story of how the recreational team he was on was one of the best ever assembled at the time, a team that went undefeated, including against the team Williamson played on, a team Slayton's team beat so bad that the game's officials invoked the mercy rule.

That success manifested itself into Slayton's team receiving the rock star treatment. Slayton said that the parents of Slayton's team rented two hummer limos to transport the players to the championship against Williamson's team, a convoy that also received an escort by a 25-member string of bikers since one of his teammates' parents was part of a biker group.

Unfortunately for Slayton and his teammates at the time, they were handed their first defeat, a 14-0 shutout.

"I believe we were cheated, but you know, we'll let that go," Slayton said with a chuckle. "But yeah, it was, it was a lot of fun, and I've known Chris for a long time. He's a good friend of mine."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virtual Reality: Giants Are Jelling as a Team

Despite being geographically dispersed around the country, the Giants have found ways to come together as a team, according to head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | How The Giants' Special Teams Might Integrate Patriots Concepts

Once upon a time the Giants special teams, to use a worn-out old pun, weren't very special. But ever since Thomas McGaughey came in to salvage the unit, the special teams have quietly become a strength that, with he addition to Joe Judge, who ran the Patriots special teams, could become even better in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants Still Interested in Re-signing Markus Golden

So why not just get it done already and move on?

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the Top Giants Undrafted Free Agents on Offense

We've gotten a lot of questions about the Giants undrafted free agents signed, so Nick Falato took at look at those prospects who could stand a good chance of sticking with the Giants in some capacity if they have solid training camps.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | May 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the latest around the NFC East, including Chase Young's DPOY odds; Fletcher Cox on new Eagles defense additions; Deshaun Watson's effect on Dak Prescott's contract negotiations,

Jackson Thompson

Giants Would Prefer to Hold Training Camp at Home but Know that Might Not Be Possible

With quarantine in the early stages of being lifted, the Giants are still uncertain about when, where and if they will be able to conduct training camp.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Offers Insight into How Giants’ Offense and Defense Will Look

The Giants' offense and defenses will be a blend of what coordinators Jason Garrett and Patrick Graham ran in previous career tops.

Patricia Traina

Giants Position Unit Power Rankings Post Draft

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman put a lot of work into improving a Giants roster that in the last two seasons has finished with just nine wins. Here's our look at where the various units stand in terms of strength.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the NFL's Initial Plan to Reopen Practice Facilities

NFL insider Albert Breer shares what he knows about the NFL's plan to reopen for business as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina

Montre Hartage Offers Hints into Patrick Graham Defensive Philosophies

Hartage played last season for Graham when the two were in Miami.

Pat Ragazzo