Packers vs. Giants First Look: Both Teams in "Must-win" Situations

The Giants return home Sunday to host the Green Bay Packers, a team fresh off a disheartening loss to the 49ers last week.

The 8-3 Packers are currently trying to outduel the Vikings for the lead in the NFC North, but don’t expect the Giants to have any sympathy for them in their quest. The 2-9 Giants have lost seven games in a row, the seat under head coach Pat Shurmur now at a broiling level.

While a win would be a much-needed confidence boost for the 2-9 Giants, who each week seems to fall deeper and deeper into despair, they’re catching the Packers at a bad time. Green Bay is coming off an embarrassing 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

The Packers are tied with the Minnesota Vikings, holders of a two-game winning streak, for the lead in the NFC North lead. The Packers also have a 3-2 road game record this season and a 5-3 record against teams outside of their division.

The Giants, who are 1-4 this season at home, are a six-point underdog. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday.

Giants Notables

Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown at least one touchdown in nine straight starts, the fourth-longest active streak in NFL. HE also leads all rookie quarterbacks with 17 touchdown passes.

Running back Saquon Barkley has recorded a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games at home.

Receiver Darius Slayton has 4 receiving touchdowns in his last four games.

Edge Markus Golden is looking for his third game in a row with a sack.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins had three passes defensed and two interceptions in the last meeting. His 104 passes defensed 9since 2012) tie him for most in the NFL.

Packers Notables

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 1,251 pass yards (312.8 per game) & 11 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 98.2 rating in 4 career games vs. the Giants. He posted 362 passing yards and 4 touchdowns vs. no interceptions for 125.2 rating the last time these two teams met (January 8, 2017, in the NFC Wild Card round).

Running back Aaron Jones has 421 scrimmage yards (105.3 per game) and six rushing touchdowns in four career games vs. NFC East. He has six touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 receiving) in his past four road games and needs 19 scrimmage yards for 1st career season with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

Running back Jamaal Williams ranks second among running backs with five receiving touchdowns in 2019.

Receiver Davante Adams has 13 catches for 210 yards (105 per game) and two touchdowns in two career games against the Giants, including postseason. If he plays this week, he'll be looking for his third consecutive game against the Giants with a touchdown catch.

Linebackers Za'Darius Smith (10.0 sacks) and Preston Smith (10.5 sacks) are the only pair of teammates each with 10+ sacks in 2019.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is tied for second in the NFL with 13 passes defensed this season.

TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake, who called last week’s Giants’ game against the Bears, are back on duty covering this week’s Giants-Packers game.

The game can also be live-streamed on Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app).

Radio Broadcast Info

The game will be carried live on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM. Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross, and Madelyn Burke will have the call; Lance Medow, Jeff Feagles, Paul Dottino, and John Schmeelk will handle the pre- and postgame shows, the pregame show beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The game can also be found on SIRIUS Channels 105 (Green Bay) and 83 (Giants), and XM 382 (Green Bay), 226 (Giants)