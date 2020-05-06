GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Perspectives | How Player Familiarity Can Help the Giants Adapt During the Virtual Off-season Program

Patricia Traina

Long before NFL free agency began, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters that he wasn’t interested in adding older players for the sake of holding the hands of the younger players.

“You don't sign older players to coach the younger players,” Judge said during his private media session with reporters.

“I've got four kids, I'm not letting a 14-year-old, raise a six-year-old. You don't sign older players thinking this guy is going to teach the younger player how to be a pro. That's not how it happens.”

But there is something to be said, especially in current times, about adding players who have familiarity with what coaches have taught or run in past systems that can potentially offer an advantage to a team that, like the Giants, are starting from scratch.

Given how the COVID-19 pandemic has forced NFL teams to emphasize virtual adding players who worked with the coaches on another team provides the Giants with some invaluable resources for the rest of the players who in learning the systems and techniques expected of them, now have a peer to lean on if necessary.

Take, for example, quarterback Cooper Rush, acquired Tuesday off waivers. Rush spent three seasons with the Cowboys, who were, of course, coached by Jason Garrett, now the Giants offensive coordinator.

Although Rush only appeared in five games over his career and threw just one pass, his knowledge of the concepts that Garrett’s Cowboys ran that are likely to find their way into the Giants playbook are going to be invaluable to not only the rest of the quarterbacks' room—and in particular Daniel Jones—but the offense in general.

New coaches often bang the table to get their one-time players who produced for them in the past in the door, so this isn't a new concept. 

But this year it should help the Giants tremendously because they not only have a strong set of teachers among their coaches, but they've added an equally good collection of “teaching assistants” at quarterback, offensive line, linebacker and the defensive secondary--all positions groups that had hiccups last year.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Giants news, notes, and more delivered to your inbox!

Besides Rush, who can help the quarterbacks room with diving deeper into what Garrett plans to run, linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez, each of whom had their best seasons as a pro when now Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was their linebackers coach in Green Bay, and defensive back Montre Hartage, who was with the Dolphins last year during Graham’s first season as a defensive coordinator, can likely serve as knowledge points for their teammates.

Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be something unique to the Giants or any team for that matter. Still, in trying to overcome the challenges and build a football team that can be competitive when the games do take place, this is yet another advantage that the Giants need to cash in on in getting their team ready for what lies ahead.

This is what Judge envisioned even before the pandemic forced change.

“The way they can help that young player develop is that maybe their experience with communication or you know what they could see throughout a game plan may help the younger player play faster,” he said.

“Maybe it takes a little more off that younger players' plate, and now they can go ahead and play more aggressive.”

Get in on our Friday Fan Day mailbag. Send your questions to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Ex-Cowboy Heads East; Wentz Talks New Receivers; Washington's Remaining Free Agent Options

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

6 Still Young Giants Who Need to Have Big Seasons in 2020

The Giants will be counting on the development of their young core players this season, and that development could ultimately dictate the success of the team.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Giants now have five quarterbacks on their roster, as Rush reunites with Jason Garrett in New York.

Patricia Traina

NFL Teams Could Lose Almost $100 Million Without Fans in Stands

The NFL could lose some serious coin if it pushes ahead with playing games with no fans in attendance.

Patricia Traina

The Solid Off-field Characteristics that Make the Giants' 2020 Draft Class a Winner On and Off the Field

The Giants draft class of 2020 all have a lot to offer from an Xs and O's perspective, but each also brings a certain X-factor that will no doubt help them in contributing to the team's success.

Jackson Thompson

Giants 28th in MMQB Power Ranking – Is Fair?

Feeling bullish about Big Blue? Giants fans might be, but the MMQB crew, in its latest powr ranking poll, still has some (misplaced) doubts.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Is Cam Newton Headed To Washington? Andy Dalton's Contract Details and Doug Pederson's Memories of Don Shula

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers | One Defining Stat for Each Member of the Giants 2020 Draft Class

We take a deep dive into the production of the Giants 2020 draft class members to come up with defining stats that could provide a glimpse of what to expect from them as rookies.

Mike Addvensky

Eli Manning Says Daniel Jones Has "Done All the Right Things" Toward Becoming a Leader

Eli Manning spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's Bob Papa and Charlie Weis on Monday's "Opening Drive" to offer some thought about second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and to talk about some big philanthropy projects that Manning has in the works.

Patricia Traina

NFL Schedule | Four Giants' 2020 Matchups Best Suited For Primetime

The NFL schedule is due to be released this week. Which of the Giants' 2020 opponents are worthy of a contest in primetime? Here's our take.

Jackson Thompson