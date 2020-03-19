Perspectives on the Giants Free Agency Approach

GiantsCountry
It was easy to get all excited about the Giants' abundance of salary cap space, projected to be upwards of $73 million, given all their needs.

Thus far, the Giants' free-agent decisions--linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell; cornerback James Bradberry; tight end Levine Toilolo; offensive tackle Cam Fleming and special teamer Nate Ebner--have been met with mixed reactions by Giants fans.

These moves aren't sexy, certainly not in terms of the "big names" that seem to headline the free agent class every year, but they're solid signings that address needs, though to what degree remains to be seen.

Martinez will fill the spot created when the Giants trimmed Alec Ogletree, and Fackrell fills the void created when the Giants cut outside linebacker Kareem Martin. 

Toilolo is a blocking tight end who replaces the recently retired Rhett Ellison. Bradberry, the biggest signing of the bunch so far, will fill that veteran leadership role Janioris Jenkins had as well as give the Giants an experienced starter opposite of last year's first-round pick DeAndre Baker.

Defensive back and special teamer Nate Ebner is an upgrade over Antonio Hamilton, and Cam Fleming is the veteran swing tackle the Giants never really had but desperately need.

On paper, it's not a bad haul. The Giants' approach to free agency from a  financial standpoint is one I'm glad they finally embraced. But on the flip side, there is reason to be concerned with their approach. I explain both perspectives in the above video.

Gsels
Gsels

Never thought I'd ever say this. I wish gettlemen could have done what the Bengals did in signing slot corner MacKensie Alexander for under 5m/1yr. I know he was injured late in the season. But the upside is too good to pass. We didn't get a cover Lb... Yet. And no decent slot corner. Mid field is still wide open for te and slot wr to do what they want. Again.

