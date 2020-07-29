PFF Reveals Its Lowest Ranked Giants Position Unit

Pro Football Focus released its rankings for all 32 NFL secondaries Tuesday, and the 27th ranking given to the Giants defensive secondary is the lowest ranking the Giants received for any of their position units this offseason by the popular analytics site.

With that said, it's hard to fault PFF for its rather gloomy ranking of the Giants defensive secondary. The Giants finished 28th in passing yards allowed in 2019, which helps vindicates PFF's ranking from a statistical point of view.

And despite adding James Bradberry to the mix, the unit is still loaded with youth with potential but needs to reach it to earn a higher ranking.

PFF cited the disappointing play of cornerback DeAndre Baker, placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List Monday, as a big problem with the unit last year, yet as a glimmer of hope given all the youth on the unit.

DeAndre Baker struggled badly as a rookie and was beaten for eight touchdowns in total, though his future is somewhat up in the air, given the reported off-field troubles. Beyond Baker, the Giants would be turning to Sam Beal, who played fewer than 300 snaps last year, or one of either Corey Ballentine, Darnay Holmes, Chris Williamson, or Montre Hartage. As much as Baker struggled last year, the prospects of a season without him would not be good.

Right now it looks as though the Giants will indeed be without Baker for the foreseeable future as the more time he misses, the harder it will be for him to catch up--and it's a good chance the Giants won't request for his reinstatement until his legal issues are resolved.

This leaves a significant question mark for the team's second starting cornerback spot opposite Bradberry. The cornerback room will become a battleground for a handful of young corners vying to earn a starting spot.

Getting back to Bradberry, the signing brings a young veteran in the prime of his career to replace Janoris Jenkins as the team's top corner. Still, it also brings a personality that could prove to elevate the play of a young secondary.

PFF acknowledged Bradberry's presence as a potential boost to the Giants' defense and even projected his performance to improve now that he is outside of the NFC South and will not get bi-annual matchups against Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas.

What PFF didn't acknowledge is the leadership that Bradberry brings to the Giants' cornerback group — an aspect that wasn't always there last year.

In Carolina, Bradberry, who was still a young player himself, took Panthers second-round pick Donte Jackson under his wing in 2018 and helped acclimate to him to NFL preparation.

As a highly-paid, respected veteran, the Giants will lean on Bradberry to bring that same mentorship to the Giants' young secondary and make a dependable starter out of the Giants' current crop of corners.

A dynamic cornerback competition combined with a renewed culture under new Giants head coach Joe Judge should ensure that whoever does take over the starting cornerback role hits the ground running.

Just as PFF doesn't consider the potential impact of Bradberry's mentorship, it also doesn't assume that the other young Giants corners will bring a better work ethic.

In short, while it's easy to see why PFF has such a low opinion of the Giants cornerback, there is a great deal of optimism between the addition of Bradberry and the fact that the young players have a little more experience to be optimistic about this group rushing up the rankings.