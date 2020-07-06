GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Player Profile: Kevin Zeitler, OG

Pat Ragazzo

2019 Season Rewind

The 2019 offseason was a whirlwind for offensive guard Kevin Zeitler.

He was traded from the Cleveland Browns, whom he had spent the previous two seasons with, to the New York Giants in exchange for edge rusher Olivier Vernon, a player the Giants were thought to be on the verge of releasing had there been no takers.

Given the salary difference and the Giants' need for offensive linemen, this trade ended up being a steal for New York. (This trade was separate from the blockbuster deal involving Odell Beckham Jr, who's was also sent to the Browns, in exchange for Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks.)

While it was initially shocking for Zeitler, he quickly went right to work to become the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Zeitler had a solid first year with the Giants as a staple on their line's interior.

In 15 starts, the veteran only committed two penalties and allowed three sacks, which were both statistical lows for his position league-wide.

Zeitler played in 15-out-of-16 games despite dealing with several nagging injuries throughout the season, including a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the Week 15 matchup against Miami.

And all this came even after having his contract reworked to better fit under the salary cap., Zeitler showing himself to be a silent yet strong leader who never took a play off.

Late in the season, his shoulder injury started to affect his performance, as some of the power exited from his game, particularly in run blocking. Still, his pass-blocking held up as he held up to power in pass pro well enough, while his toughness, hand technique, balance, and power base all combined to make him a positive performer.

Looking Ahead

Zeitler is once again projected to start at right guard for the Giants in what is potentially a big year ahead.

There is a very strong possibility that Zeitler will be paired with rookie Andre Thomas at the right tackle spot. And quite frankly, having Thomas work along Zeitler wouldn't be such a bad thing as the guard is as cerebral as they come, and his experience should help the youngster quickly acclimate to the speed of the NFL game.

Meanwhile, while Spencer Pulley is likely to be the incumbent, there is also a chance that Nick Gates might end up with the job. Gates has never played the center position in a live game, so putting him alongside Zeitler would be smart if they wish to break him in at that position.

But as has been said often, an offensive line is only as good as its weakest link, and right now, there are concerns about the center position. If the Giants can find a solution for that position, the trio of Zeitler, the center, and Will Hernandez has the potential to be one of the best offensive interiors in the league next year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Giants?

This quiz mostly deals with franchise records. See how many of the questions you can get correct.

Patricia Traina

5 Key Developments from the Giants Offseason

The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, so let's take a look at the five biggest off-season developments that will hopefully get this franchise back on the right track.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Oshane Ximines, OLB

Can this small-school product help jumpstart an underachieving pass rush unit?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Ron Rivera's hopes that Washington will have a new team name in time for the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Nate Wozniak, OT

Nate Wozniak was converted from a tight end to offensive tackle when he came into the NFL, and will be on his fourth team in three years with the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Chris Williamson, DB

What does Chris Williamson have to do to crack the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Perspectives: The On-going Search for Common Ground

With the start date for NFL training camps under a month away, there is still left to be decided between the NFL and the NFLPA. A look at some of the key issues.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington team owner Dan Snyder considering a new nickname for the team.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Giants Player Profile | Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver

Can Victor break into a now crowded receiving corps?

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Player Profile | Leonard Williams, Defensive Lineman

Will Williams prove to be worthy of a long term deal?

Gene Clemons