Ravens' Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions.

"I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I always believe that wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be. John and I had conversations before they announced where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do.

"I knew there was going to be a lot of movement in the NFL, and it has reenergized me to go someplace new and try to build it again."

Martindale, who echoed Harbaugh's comments from Wednesday about being close, said he was 'happy and excited" when his time in Baltimore ended and was looking forward to beginning the next chapter in his career. Now that he's found that next chapter, Martindale is determined to keep the focus on the game where it belongs.

"I want this game to be about (the players)," Martindale said. "I think (head coach Brian Daboll) alluded to this earlier. In coaching, we’re gypsies anyway. I happened to be there for ten years, which is a long time. I was also in Oakland, and I was also in Denver. For coaches, that’s just the way our profession is.

"Is there a little competitive spirit in you when you play a team you used to work for? Sure, there is. I’m not going to deny that. Everybody knows that. But as far as circling the game and everything else, this is just the next game. We’ve had success approaching it that way. We empty the tank on Sunday, and we fill it up the rest of the week. I just think that’s how you have to approach it."

Still, the subplot of familiarity can take this upcoming chess match to a whole other level, as not only does Martindale know the Ravens personnel on offense from having had his unit practice against it every day, but the same can also be said of the Ravens and their offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, who has been in the role since 2019.

"It’s going to be interesting that way," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "You recognize what’s on the tape, and he has new wrinkles, of course. They do a great job; he’s a great coach. ... He’s doing a great job up there; they’re playing great defense. So, nothing but respect and love.”

Calais Campbell, who was part of Martindale's Ravens defense, is convinced his former coach will be extra motivated this weekend.

“He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him; it’s only natural," Campbell said. "We’re human beings by nature, and this job puts us in a position to have those emotional attachments and draws to certain teams that you’ve been at.

"When you go somewhere else, and you come back or get to face your old team, it just gives you a little bit more of an edge. So, I know this was circled on the calendar, and it will be a big game. I think it’s going to be fun."

"[Don Martindale] is going to do whatever is best, just like they all do," Harbaugh said with a shrug.

And that includes keeping his composure.

"What I tell the players all the time is, ‘What I owe you during the game is my composure. That’s where I show you my athleticism is keeping my composure, so you’re always thinking about the next play,'" Martindale said.

"There are some people telling me that I need to be more animated on the sidelines, and you’re not going to be animated if you’re thinking about the next play, what you’re going to call next. It’s like when you watch two people playing chess. If a guy makes a great move, he doesn’t stand up out of the chair and chest bump somebody because he did it."

But make no mistake. Martindale would love nothing better than to set his players up to walk away with a win.

"I just like to see players have success," said Martindale, who aspires to be an NFL head coach and who interviewed for the Giants' opening before the team hired Joe Judge in 2020.

"I believe in the scheme we run; how flexible it is. I’ve told you it’s a positionless defense, and the players make it go. It’s just been a fun new challenge, and it’s reenergized me."

