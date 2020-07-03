Reader Mailbag: A No. 1 Receiver, Possible Roster Tweaks Due to COVID-19 and More

Hey Shawn, thanks for the question. Head coach Joe Judge has said that they’re going to alter the game plan each week based on the opponent, which to me, means they don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver (because if they did, he’d be a key player in the game plan, right?)

Former Giants receiver David Tyree recently told me that he thinks it’s an advantage for a young player to have a big receiver in the lineup—we saw that with Eli Manning when he was a young quarterback, remember? Anyway, I suspect the Giants will look to address receiver next year.

As I’ve noted before, they couldn’t fix everything, and they had to prioritize. I think they addressed the most pressing issues with the secondary, the linebacker sand the offensive line.

Thanks for the question. I wrote this article about how teams might address roster issues resulting from COVID-19. I like the "Team 9" concept from the XFL as a backup should the expanded practice squads that are expected this year don’t have adequate depth.

I also want to add that if the NFL cuts training camp rosters from 90 to 80 or 75, I sincerely hope those players who get "cut" go to a practice squad for that team, as I noted in this article.

Interesting question, Frank. And if I had to guess, I would say no, only because I could see a face shield that extends to the bottom of the chin as a potential safety hazard. What happens if that thing breaks?

Look, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not to have a season. However, the league seems determined to put a season on, which completely boggles my mind as to how can they sit there and say they’re committed to player safety when they seem all set to expose players to a potentially deadly virus?

Yeah, I know they’re going to put safety protocols in place, but don’t you think it’s odd that with all the protocols for social distancing, sanitized equipment, etc. that at the end of the day to play the sport, guys are going to be breathing on each other and in close proximity?

I would assume that would be the case, but I suspect they’ll sort all that out in training camp.

Great question, Christopher. I would guess the offense since there is a lot of film on what Jason Garrett has run throughout the years whereas Patrick Graham’s system might be more of a compilation of different places he’s been combined with the fact that I think they have more youth on the defensive side of the ball.

Hi Rueben. The NFL, in cooperation with the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), has an evolving policy regarding media access to all club personnel, including assistant coaches. Most of what's int he policy today didn't exist when Tom Coughlin was here and he chose to be the lone voice of the organization, as was his right.

Regardless, Joe Judge, so far at least, has been very accomodating in his dealing with the media, making good on his promise t cooperate to the best of his ability and within reason while at the same time protecting the trade secrets of the organization.

Hey Matt, thanks for the question. I would think if they can't get an entire season in, the most obvious way to handle the draft would be to hold a lottery system unless there are enough games in the books to create an order.

What I'm wondering about is what happens if college football is canceled or postponed until the spring. Would NFL teams simply go on what film they have from previous years? Would they even bother with a draft at all if there isn't enough information? That to me is the biggest question when it comes to the draft.