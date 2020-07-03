GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Reader Mailbag: A No. 1 Receiver, Possible Roster Tweaks Due to COVID-19 and More

Patricia Traina

Hey Shawn, thanks for the question. Head coach Joe Judge has said that they’re going to alter the game plan each week based on the opponent, which to me, means they don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver (because if they did, he’d be a key player in the game plan, right?)

Former Giants receiver David Tyree recently told me that he thinks it’s an advantage for a young player to have a big receiver in the lineup—we saw that with Eli Manning when he was a young quarterback, remember? Anyway, I suspect the Giants will look to address receiver next year.

As I’ve noted before, they couldn’t fix everything, and they had to prioritize. I think they addressed the most pressing issues with the secondary, the linebacker sand the offensive line.

Thanks for the question. I wrote this article about how teams might address roster issues resulting from COVID-19. I like the "Team 9" concept from the XFL as a backup should the expanded practice squads that are expected this year don’t have adequate depth.

I also want to add that if the NFL cuts training camp rosters from 90 to 80 or 75, I sincerely hope those players who get "cut" go to a practice squad for that team, as I noted in this article. 

Interesting question, Frank. And if I had to guess, I would say no, only because I could see a face shield that extends to the bottom of the chin as a potential safety hazard. What happens if that thing breaks? 

Look, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not to have a season. However, the league seems determined to put a season on, which completely boggles my mind as to how can they sit there and say they’re committed to player safety when they seem all set to expose players to a potentially deadly virus?

Yeah, I know they’re going to put safety protocols in place, but don’t you think it’s odd that with all the protocols for social distancing, sanitized equipment, etc. that at the end of the day to play the sport, guys are going to be breathing on each other and in close proximity?

I would assume that would be the case, but I suspect they’ll sort all that out in training camp.

Great question, Christopher. I would guess the offense since there is a lot of film on what Jason Garrett has run throughout the years whereas Patrick Graham’s system might be more of a compilation of different places he’s been combined with the fact that I think they have more youth on the defensive side of the ball.

Hi Rueben. The NFL, in cooperation with the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), has an evolving policy regarding media access to all club personnel, including assistant coaches. Most of what's int he policy today didn't exist when Tom Coughlin was here and he chose to be the lone voice of the organization, as was his right.

Regardless, Joe Judge, so far at least, has been very accomodating in his dealing with the media, making good on his promise t cooperate to the best of his ability and within reason while at the same time protecting the trade secrets of the organization.  

Hey Matt, thanks for the question. I would think if they can't get an entire season in, the most obvious way to handle the draft would be to hold a lottery system unless there are enough games in the books to create an order.

What I'm wondering about is what happens if college football is canceled or postponed until the spring. Would NFL teams simply go on what film they have from previous years? Would they even bother with a draft at all if there isn't enough information? That to me is the biggest question when it comes to the draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins: A Tale of Two Quarterbacks

Ahead of the 2019 draft, many people thought the Giants might draft New Jersey native and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins to be their franchise quarterback. The Giants, to much dismay by the fan base, instead went with Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6. As the two enter their respective second seasons, let's look back at those decisions and how things appear to be trending.

Jackson Thompson

Yea or Nay? Would Giants Fans Be Willing to Sign a Waiver to Attend Games Despite COVID-19 Risk?

With there being talk about the NFL requiring fans to sign a waiver releasing teams of any liability as it relates to COVID-19, I asked my Twitter followers if they would be willing to sign a waiver if it meant being allowed into games. Body

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Dalvin Tomlinson, DL

Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the Giants' best pieces on defense going into 2020, but will he be around longterm?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Hire First Full-time Female Scout

So who is Hannah Burnett, the Giants first full-time female scout? Let's find out.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with FedEx asking the Redskins to change their team name.

Jackson Thompson

Talk About a Sore Loser

Patriots fan who pulled off a 2009 jewelry heist that included over two dozen Giants Super Bowl XLII rings was upset over the Giants' spoiling the Patriots perfect season.

Patricia Traina

by

WLaws

Report: Training Camp Rosters Could Be Reduced

Here's how the NFL can make it up to those players who might end up cut before they get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Levine Toilolo, TE

How often will the ace blocking tight end Levine Toilolo see the field in 2020?

Nick Falato

Dalvin Tomlinson: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

After a slow start last season, Dalvin Tomlinson was a one-man wrecking crew at tmes for the Giants. Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into Tomlinson's film to find the good, the great and, yes, even the ugly.

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Andrew Thomas, OT

Will Andrew Thomas immediately start at left tackle or does it make more sense to start him at right tackle?

Pat Ragazzo