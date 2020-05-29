Reader Mailbag | DeAndre Baker, Potential Cap Relief and More

Robby, to my knowledge, no one had it in their scouting reports that DeAndre Baker might potentially end up on the wrong side of the law. No one. Were there questions about his work ethic? Yes.

But please explain to me how that was an indicator of anything other than a young man who didn't understand the nuances of being a pro. The answer is it didn't. So, sitting there and wanting to roast Dave Gettleman for what happened is unfair, in my opinion.

There have been MANY players over the years who have come into the league with a reputation for being lazy or having a questionable work ethic. Some of them wake up and take their craft more seriously, and some don't. What's that old saying about reaping what you sow?

Thanks for the questions, William. Regarding DeAndre Baker, if he is convicted, I believe any guaranteed money in his rookie deal can be voided. I think that the giants could seek to recoup his prorated signing bonus, but that would be tricky to do if it's all been paid out (and I doubt they would go that far).

As for your second question, can you be more specific? Do you mean in terms of the cap or something else?

Not for nothing, but the special teams have been a strength of this team ever since Thomas McGaughey took over as coordinator, so I think we have to give him his props.

Now, if you're asking me if all the core units push their way into the top-10, yes, I could see that happening as I'm sure Judge might bring some ideas from his days with the Patriots. Nick Falato did a film study on that if you want to learn more about what the Patriots did.

And I've been on record going back to last year as saying I didn't want to see Jabrill Peppers returning punts given his importance to the defense. Sadly my fears were realized when he suffered his injury on a punt return, so I have no reason to revise my opinion about that.

Hi Rob. If we go based on projected roster numbers, I would say he'll probably have a better chance at making the practice squad than the 53-man roster, but you don't know what the coming weeks will bring. I hope you're well.

My very early guess without seeing these kids on the field or how they fit into what the coaches plan to run would be one receiver and maybe a defensive lineman. And I'm basing this on projected numbers at each spot. Here are a few defensive players who might have a chance at hanging around on defense.

My guess is no. If the Giants were going to cut someone for cap relief, they would have done it months ago. Right now, the only way I see this team creating more cap space outside of when they trim their 90-man roster down to 53 is if they can sign Leonard Williams to a long-term deal to get his $16.1 million number lowered.

This is an interesting question. I would think they'll want at least eight on the roster, and I could see two of those eight being able to play inside and on the edge.

We'll have a profile/scouting report on Derrick Dillon coming up in a few days--Nick Falato is prepping that. Needless to say, the receivers they signed are an interesting group and I'd be surprised if at least one didn't make the 53-man roster.

From Bruce F.

Of the seventh round linebackers the Giants drafted, do you see the potential for another Jesse Armstead in the lot? He was a late-round pick who turned into a great find for the team.

Hi Bruce. It's tough to say because these young men haven't taken the field, and I can't sit here and say that I know how they're going to be deployed.

I do think there is potential--I am intrigued with the skillsets of Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, and I think both of them could find their way onto the 53-man roster.

There are so many factors that go into these things, above all injuries and scheme, so I'm looking forward to seeing how they do when they hit the field.