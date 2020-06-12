Reader Mailbag | Markus Golden's Return, Changes to the Strength Program, Potential Roster Moves and More

I appreciate the question, but I have to confess I'm a little confused by the timing of your concern. The Giants haven't taken the field, and it's not as though the season is starting tomorrow.

We also still don't know exactly what the Giants are running on offense, so I would think given that they do, that maybe we can give them the benefit of the doubt here.

With that said, I've presented the argument why I think it makes the most sense to have Spencer Pulley as the center. I do not believe he's the long-term answer, but all things considered, it makes sense for numerous reasons.

First, he's the most experienced of those they have on the roster. Second, you still have a young quarterback behind center who is still trying to learn how to identify more complex looking defenses and make the necessary adjustment calls.

Third, if you think about it, most defenses the Giants face probably won't put a nose tackle directly over Pulley, which is significant in terms of strategy.

I know Pulley didn't look sharp last year in his limited snaps, but I believe that, unless he gets on the field and flops, Pulley is going to be the center whenever the season begins.

Thanks for the question, Antonio. I would say there's a very good chance Markus Golden is back with the Giants. For any team to sign him, they'd potentially risk losing a compensatory pick next year, and I don't see teams doing that.

That's a really good question. If I had to apply logic here, I'd say that the Giants' strength and conditioning coaches probably gave players a regimen to follow based on the objectives determined for each player, e.g., rehab, adding muscle, losing body fat, etc.

I would also guess that since every player has different ways they've been working out, that perhaps the S & C coaches have provided alternate solutions to accomplish specific workouts.

Hi Jen. No, and I wouldn't expect to, not if Markus Golden is potentially coming back.

Hi Oscar. It works the same way--any player on the practice squad can be signed by another team to the 53-man roster.

I really hope so, Stephen, but we've got a lot of time to go before we get there. I would be very interested in knowing what the league's plans are, but to be honest, I'm not sure they even know at this point.

I do think there will be a season. If I had to take a guess--and this is only a guess given how some states are starting to see spikes in COVID-19 cases--my opinion is the season could be delayed from opening on time.

As of this writing, I haven't heard of any interest from the Giants. I would think--and this is just me--that at some point they have to see what they have with the youngsters on the roster, and I can't see that happening if they add another veteran to the mix of Ryan's caliber.

What's up, JDJ? Daniel Jones wouldn't have been eligible for rookie minicamp this year, but I think you probably meant to ask if the absence of not having on-field workouts would hurt the overall development.

The answer is it depends. Yes, they all have to learn a new system. I was encouraged to learn that Jones and some of his teammates have been putting into use what they've learned.

I equate this scenario to learning a new language. You can earn all the concepts and rules, but if you don't get a chance to practice them, then chances are you're not going to be able to feel comfortable using it when you have to.

So we shall see. It sounds like Jones is doing all he can to make sure he can hit the ground running whenever they do begin. I'm optimistic.

Hi Eric. We haven't heard from Patrick Graham this off-season to ask about specific plans, but I would think/hope that maybe he has his cornerbacks traveling with the receivers rather than playing sides. I never did understand why James Bettcher didn't really have his corners travel like some teams did, so I'm hoping Bradberry gets that opportunity.