Receiver Malik Nabers Gives Giants Offense Reason for Optimism
New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers proved to be the beam of light on offense in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Although Nabers dropped a key pass on a pivotal fourth down late in the game, contributing to the heartbreaking loss, his teammates rallied behind him and were extremely supportive even when Nabers was beating himself up for his miscue.
Not only did veteran players come out and support Nabers, but they also complimented and credited his talent and how he’s benefitted this offense.
To understand Nabers's impact, let’s go back to 2023 when the Giants offense ranked No.29 overall and averaged 272 yards per game.
Since drafting Nabers, the Giants have averaged 280 yards per game and currently rank No.24 overall in total offense, a slight but encouraging improvement.
Nabers is currently on pace for 127 receptions this season. He is tied for second in the league with 25 pass targets, and his 193 receiving yards are fourth in the league.
As for his drop? Well, no one was expecting perfection, and while Nabers went hard on himself after that play, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke thinks there's a silver lining to it.
“Obviously, he knows and everybody in the building knows he was a star in that game,” Okereke said.
“I think that moment is going to be big for him in his career. He'll remember that. He'll make the corrections throughout the week. His focus and energy will be on making that play. I think he'll have a lot of successful endings to games because of that play he missed.”