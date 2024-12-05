REPORT: Bill Belichick Interviewed for North Carolina Tar Heels Job
Barring a complete change of heart by New York Giants ownership, head coach Brian Daboll will be back for a fourth season in 2025.
But in the event he’s not, a popular choice among Giants fans to replace Daboll might not be available for the job.
That would be Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach and one-time Giants assistant who worked his way up to defensive coordinator where he helped the Giants win their first two Super Bowl championships.
According to a report by Inside Carolina, Belichick interviewed for the Tar Heels’ head coaching vacancy which opened after Mack Brown was fired on November 26.
Belichick, who parted with the New England Patriots after last season after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with the franchise, was among several candidates who interviewed for the Tar Heels job.
Per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter back in early September, Belichick was offered the defensive coordinator’s role with the 49ers and Rams. Belichick also interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job during the last cycle, that job going to Raheem Morris.
Belichick is currently working in media as an analyst and is a regular on The Manningcast, Inside the NFL, and The Pat McAfee Show. The famed NFL head coach will likely have his choice of openings at both the college and pro level as the hiring cycles begin to ramp up for the college landscape and soon, the NFL.