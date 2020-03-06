GiantsCountry
Report: Edge Jadaveon Clowney Has Interest in the Giants

Patricia Traina

It's no secret that the Giants desperately need help for their pass rush.

To recap where things stand, Markus Golden is set to be a free agent and, according to a report by ESPN's Josina Anderson, while Golden does have an interest in returning to the Giants, he's also is ready to test the market to see what his potential value might be.

The Giants, meanwhile, have a pair of young pass rushers in Lorenon Carter and Oshane Ximines, neither of whom have had their breakout season just yet but who are two players abut whom the organization remains very optimistic.

RELATED: How to Fix the Giants Pass Rush

With the top edge rushers likely to receive the franchise tag, one such player who should hit free agency, besides Golden, is Seattle edge rusher Jadaveon Clowney. And according to a report by SNY.TV, Clowney has an interest in speaking with the Giants about a potential multiyear deal.

But do the Giants share in Clowney's reported interest? That much isn't known as the team doesn't comment on its personnel plans. Still, after dishing out generous free agency contracts to big-ticket signings int he past, the Giants very rarely get the kind of return on their investment that justifies the money spent.

Still, the Giants need pass rush help, so is Clowney worth kicking the tires despite his logging only three sacks with Seattle last year? Check out the video below for my thoughts on the topic.

