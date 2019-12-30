Giants Fire Pat Shurmur

The Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after only two seasons, according to NFL Network, and confirmed by a source.

Shurmur finished 9-23 in two seasons as coach of the Giants, failing to build on progress made in the final eight games of the 2018 season in which the team finished 4-4. The Giants regressed with a 4-12 record with a franchise-record tying nine-game losing streak after finishing 5-11 in 2018.

The Giants start this season 0-2, prompting Shurmur to bench long-time starting quarterback Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP on the downside of his career, and go with rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones.

Jones won his first two starts, but the Giants, under the weight of a heavy rebuild laced with youth, would only go on to win two more games.

Shurmur's.292 winning percentage as a head coach is the lowest rate among active head coaches.

The Giants will now look for their third head coach since Tom Coughlin stepped down in 2015. They hold the fourth pick in the April college draft.