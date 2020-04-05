Report: Giants to Hold Video Conference with Michigan Draft Prospect Cesar Ruiz, Center

GiantsCountry
It's no secret that the Giants need a long-term answer at center, but up until now, it was a secret regarding how they were going to address that need.

Now it looks as though we might have a hint, as per Jordan Reid of the Draft Network, the Giants are planning to devote one of their league-allotted 30 draft prospect teleconferencing calls with the center and New Jersey native.

RELATED: Michigan Center Cesar Ruiz Dedicates His NFL Journey to His Father

Ruiz, 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, has appeared in 36 games with 31 career starts (26 at center and five at right guard) for the Wolverines. He is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, coaches, 2019; third team, coaches, 2018; third team, media, 2019; honorable mention, media, 2018).

In 2019, he was ranked as the Best Pass-Blocking center in the country by PFF College, with 447 snaps spent in pass protection and just eight pressures allowed, and none over the final five games of the season.

He was also named as the "Offensive Lineman of the Week" twice for his performances against Illinois and Notre Dame. He was also named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team (center) for his performance against Maryland.

Per PFF's raft guide, the Camden, New Jersey native played 447 snaps spent in pass protection and allowed just eight pressures last year, none of which came over the final five games of the season.

