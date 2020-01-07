Report: Jason Garrett Under Consideration for Giants Offensive Coordinator

With Joe Judge on his way to East Rutherford to be the team's 19th head coach, the Giants are now turning their attention to their coordinators.

To that end, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, whose contract with the Dallas expires January 14 and who is not being retained by the team after their hire of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, will reportedly interview for the Giants offensive coordinator role, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Garrett, who was a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2000-2003, is a 10-year NFL head coaching veteran who has an 85-67 record. he began his NFL coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2005 before being hired by the Cowboys, for whom he was a backup quarterback during the 1993-99 seasons, in 2007.

Garrett was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator by the Cowboys in 2008, a dual role he held until 2010 when he was named the Cowboys interim head coach 10 games into the 2010 season.

During his tenure as strictly the offensive coordinator, the Cowboys offense finished in the top 10 in 2009-10, peaking as high as second overall in 2009 when they averaged almost 4-00 yards per game.

Garrett's prior NFL experience as an NFL quarterback is certainly appealing to a Giants team that is looking to continue developing quarterback Daniel Jones, who will enter his second season in 2020.

The Giants are no doubt hoping that someone like Garrett, who's been there, done that as an NFL signal-caller, can potentially serve as that veteran voice for Jones, much in the same way Eli Manning did in Jones' rookie season.