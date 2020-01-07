GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Jason Garrett Under Consideration for Giants Offensive Coordinator

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

With Joe Judge on his way to East Rutherford to be the team's 19th head coach, the Giants are now turning their attention to their coordinators.

To that end, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, whose contract with the Dallas expires January 14 and who is not being retained by the team after their hire of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, will reportedly interview for the Giants offensive coordinator role, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Garrett, who was a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2000-2003, is a 10-year NFL head coaching veteran who has an 85-67 record. he began his NFL coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2005 before being hired by the Cowboys, for whom he was a backup quarterback during the 1993-99 seasons, in 2007.

Garrett was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator by the Cowboys in 2008, a dual role he held until 2010 when he was named the Cowboys interim head coach 10 games into the 2010 season.

During his tenure as strictly the offensive coordinator, the Cowboys offense finished in the top 10 in 2009-10, peaking as high as second overall in 2009 when they averaged almost 4-00 yards per game.

Garrett's prior NFL experience as an NFL quarterback is certainly appealing to a Giants team that is looking to continue developing quarterback Daniel Jones, who will enter his second season in 2020.

The Giants are no doubt hoping that someone like Garrett, who's been there, done that as an NFL signal-caller, can potentially serve as that veteran voice for Jones, much in the same way Eli Manning did in Jones' rookie season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Giants to Name Joe Judge as Head Coach

Patricia Traina

Judge emerges as the surprise winner int eh Giants head coaching sweeps after a crazy morning in East Rutherford.

Breaking: Matt Rhule to Carolina

Patricia Traina

Matt Rhule, believed to be the leader in the Giants head coaching search, never made it to East Rutherford for his interview as the Pathers have reportedly scooped him up to be their new head coach.

Recognizing the Giants' 2019 Season Superlative Efforts

Mike Esposito

Yes, it was a forgettable 2019 campaign for the Giants. But there were quite a number of efforts that are worthy of positive recognition. So here is a list of who we would pick and why.

The Exception to the Rhule: The Rise of One of the Hottest NFL Head Coaching Prospects

Patricia Traina

It's probably only a matter of time before Baylor head coach Matt Rhule makes that leap to the NFL. And when he does, the Giants are hoping to bring back Rhule, who in his one season with the organization left quite a lasting impression on a lot of people.

Pro Football Focus Year-End Rankings: Giants Offensive Line Finishes in the Middle of the Pack

Patricia Traina

That can’t be right … can it?

What QB Tua Tagovailoa's Declaration for the 2020 NFL Draft Means for the Giants

Patricia Traina

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft puts the Giants in an enviable spot in the first round.

Giants Head Coaching Preview: Joe Judge

Patricia Traina

Here's a look at Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who interviews with the Giants for their vacant head coaching position Monday.

Report: Mike McCarthy Agrees to Become the Cowboys New Head Coach

Patricia Traina

Cross one potential Giants head coaching candidate off the list as the Cowboys swoop in to snatch up former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Talk Back! Who Do You Want as the Giants Next Head Coach?

Patricia Traina

It's the return of our open forum on the hottest issues surrounding the Giants. So tell us, Giants fans, who do you want as the next head coach and why?

Report: Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule Set to Interview with the Giants Tuesday

Patricia Traina

Rhule becomes the last of the Giants head coaching candidates to set up his interview with the team.