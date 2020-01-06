GiantsMaven
Report: Mike McCarthy Agrees to Become the Cowboys New Head Coach

Patricia Traina

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to become the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports, the first of which to make the claim being FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

McCarthy had interviewed with the Giants for their head coaching vacancy Friday but left the building to meet with Cowboys officials who over the weekend finally got off the fence about incumbent Jason Garrett and his staff.

Of the Giants head coaching candidate, McCarthy had the most in-depth resume, having taken the Packers to the Super Bowl and having developed quarterback Aaron Rodgers while also fixing Brett Favre's turnover issues in the latter years of his career.

With McCarthy's pending hiring and the hiring of Ron Rovera in Washington, that currently leaves the Giants as the only team in the NFC East without a head coach. Baylor's Matt Rhule, who is scheduled to meet with the Giants Tuesday, is thought to be the favorite for the job. 

Rhule served as an assistant offensive line coach on Tom Coughlin's staff in 2012 but has otherwise made a name for himself as a coach in the college ranks, where he resurrected two left-for-dead programs at Temple and Baylor, the latter program rocked by controversy.

The Giants are also expected to meet with Patriots special teams coordinator/receivers coach Joe Judge on Monday and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday, according to various reports.

