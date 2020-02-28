Report: Tight End Rhett Ellison Mulling Retiring

Giants tight end Rhett Ellison, who currently has the sixth-highest cap figure for 2020 on the Giants, is contemplating retirement according to a report by the New York Post.

Ellison's 2019 season ended in Week 10 after he suffered a concussion from which he never was cleared from medically.

If Ellison, who was thought to be a no-brainer target for a salary cap cut, does retire, the Giants would save $5 million in cap space, while taking a $2.18 million dead money hit.

Ellison's departure could leave the Giants in need of another tight end. Currently, Kaden Smith is their only healthy tight end under contract as starter Evan Engram is still recovering from foot surgery he had in December.

Ellison finished the 2019 season with 18 receptions for 167 yards and one touchdown.