Report: Witnesses Claim DeAndre Baker Didn’t Wield a Weapon During Alleged Armed Robbery

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is trying to clear his name after being charged with allegedly committing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault at a social gathering last month in Miramar, Florida, could be one step closer to accomplishing that goal.

According to TMZ Sports, two witnesses at the social gathering have given sworn affidavits that have been submitted to prosecutors stating that Baker never branded a gun or robbed anyone.

The two witnesses, who claimed to have been near Baker on the night in question, claimed that Baker did not wield a weapon or take anything from those in attendance at the party.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar were sought by Miramar Police after allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during the May 13 gathering. Both eventually turned themselves in to police and were ultimately released on bond.

The Giants told Baker to stay away from their virtual off-season program, which ended earlier this month, to focus on his legal issues.

Although the 22-year-old Baker received permission from a Florida judge to travel to New Jersey for work-related activities, it's unclear if the Giants plan to allow him to attend training camp, which is scheduled to begin next month.

One of Baker’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ Sports, "We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case."

"In speaking to the witnesses and reviewing the evidence we gathered, my opinion has not changed that he is innocent of the allegations against him."