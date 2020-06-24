GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Witnesses Claim DeAndre Baker Didn’t Wield a Weapon During Alleged Armed Robbery

Patricia Traina

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is trying to clear his name after being charged with allegedly committing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault at a social gathering last month in Miramar, Florida, could be one step closer to accomplishing that goal.

According to TMZ Sports, two witnesses at the social gathering have given sworn affidavits that have been submitted to prosecutors stating that Baker never branded a gun or robbed anyone.

The two witnesses, who claimed to have been near Baker on the night in question, claimed that Baker did not wield a weapon or take anything from those in attendance at the party.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar were sought by Miramar Police after allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during the May 13 gathering. Both eventually turned themselves in to police and were ultimately released on bond.

The Giants told Baker to stay away from their virtual off-season program, which ended earlier this month, to focus on his legal issues.

Although the 22-year-old Baker received permission from a Florida judge to travel to New Jersey for work-related activities, it's unclear if the Giants plan to allow him to attend training camp, which is scheduled to begin next month.

One of Baker’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ Sports, "We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case."

"In speaking to the witnesses and reviewing the evidence we gathered, my opinion has not changed that he is innocent of the allegations against him."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Eli Penny, FB

How big of a role will Eli Penny have in the Giants offense?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Exploring How the Giants Might Deploy Their Cornerbacks

DeAndre Baker's legal issues aren't the only cause for concern when it comes to the Giants cornerbacks. Pat Ragazzo takes a look at the various questions facing this unit and tried to forecast how it might all play out, barring anything unexpected.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Player Profile: Jabrill Peppers, S

Jabrill Peppers had an injured riddled, yet effecitve, inaugural season with the Giants. Can he build upon this in a different defense with Patrick Graham?

Nick Falato

Eli Manning Named the PFWA 2020 Good Guy Award Winner

Manning touted for his exceptional cooperation with the media despite losing his starting job last year.

Patricia Traina

Five Young Prospects Who Could Slip onto the Giants' 53-man Roster

New York Giants Who Could Steal a Spot on the 53-man Roster

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the endorsement of Dak Prescott by teammate Sean Lee.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Weekly Quiz: A History Lesson

This week's quiz covers some random questions reflecting the Giants' rich history.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Five Major Upgrades the Giants Have Made Since the 2019 Season-Opener

The 2020 Giants are going to have a much different look on Opening Day, one that should hopefully put the team in a position to start winning again.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Projecting Saquon Barkley's Best Fantasy Football Stat Weeks in 2020

Saquon Barkley should be a lock to start in every fantasy football lineup during the 2020 season. But in case that's not good enough, here are some games in which Barkley's fantasy football scoring potential could end up off the charts.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Make Some Organizational Changes

The Giants have hired a new scout and have revamped their Player Engagement department.

Patricia Traina