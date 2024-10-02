Retired Giants HC Tom Coughlin to Host 20th Champions for Children Gala
The TC Jay Fund, founded by retired New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, will host its 20th annual Champions for Children Gala on Thursday, October 10, at Metlife Stadium.
The event will honor Ralph Andretta, president and CEO of Bread Financial, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Next 3 Ventures Founder and CEO and Governor of NY/NJ Gotham FC, and Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. Over a dozen Giants alumni will be on hand, most from the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl championship teams.
The TC Jay Fund, founded in the memory of Jay McGillis, a student-athlete Coughlin coached while at Boston College who lost his life to cancer in 1992, will also provide access to the Giants locker room and the field. The event will include cocktails and dinner, followed by a live and silent auction chock full of one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive sports memorabilia.
The TC Jay Fund has provided financial and emotional support to families with children stricken by cancer for over 25 years. The foundation has raised $28 million for over 5,800 families.
Visit the TC Jay Fund Foundation’s official website for more information about the organization, event tickets, and ways to contribute.