Revealing Where Giants Finished in MMQB’s Power Rankings

The Giants final spot in the MMQB's power rankings can best be described as a ranking befitting of a team that's on the rise, but not quite there yet.

The New York Giants finished with a 6-10 record this season, which at first glance isn't very impressive.

But none of the NFC East teams finished with a .500 or better record, and out of all the NFC East teams, the Giants might very well have been the best of the group, despite not winning the East.

With maybe two or three exceptions, the Giants were competitive in most of their games this year (unlike last season when they often looked lost) and probably should have had three or four more wins than they did.

But since "woulda, coulda, shoulda" arguments are weak, let's point to how the Giants held up despite the ups and downs of the season.

At no point was there any sign of dysfunction in the locker room. The players remained bought in to what the coaching staff was preaching from Day 1 to where by Week 17, New York was still playing meaningful football.

And again, while they didn't win the division or make the playoffs, can anyone argue that the franchise isn't headed in the right direction once it adds a few more pieces to the mix?

With all that said, the Giants, who at one point peaked at No. 17, finish the regular season at No. 22, above the Cowboys (No. 26) and Eagles (No. 27), and one spot below the Washington Football Team (No. 21), the division winner and a team that like the Giants appears headed on the right track.

The Giants have their gripes about how the NFC East race finished, but a different outcome Sunday night wouldn’t change the fact that our voters don’t have any teams from that division in the top 20.

Despite the low ranking--and more importantly, despite not finishing with a winning record or as a playoff contender--you can't help but believe after watching what head coach Joe Judge with this team and listening to him talk about the next phase in the team's rebuild that brighter days are ahead.