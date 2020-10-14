SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Rookie Linebacker Cam Brown Could See Bigger Role on Defense

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants defense took a hit last week after losing weakside linebacker Oshane Ximines to a shoulder injury and strongside linebacker Lorenzo Carter to an Achilles injury.

Replacing Ximines is probably a bit easier since the Giants have Markus Golden and Kyler Fackrell, both predominantly weakside linebackers, already on the roster.

For the strongside, though, keep an eye on rookie Cam Brown finally getting some defensive snaps.

Brown, the Giants’ sixth-round draft out of Penn State, has thus far made his mark on special teams, where he has two assisted tackles so far on the unit. One of his roles has been as the strongside gunner, where he’s faced (and beaten) double-team blocks.

Brown’s special teams experience has served the youngster well.

“He’s a guy who’s really coming into his own in the kicking game,” head coach Joe Judge said. 

“I think the one thing about special teams for young players is that it allows them to learn and adjust to the speed of the game and the physicality. And just the reactionary instincts they have to develop within the game that transfers to offense and defense as well.”

The 6’5”, 234-pound Brown played in 51 total games, with 26 starts for Penn State, where he earned 3rd Team All-Big 10 and was voted a team captain. Brown recorded 198 tackles in four seasons, including 14.5 for a loss, and forced four fumbles.

As a pass rusher, he recorded 41 total pressures at Penn State, 17 coming in his final season. In coverage, he recorded 11 passes defensed, using his long wingspan to get his arms up into the passing lanes to knock down balls.

Brown is a long, rangy linebacker with more than enough athleticism to cover a lot of ground while effortlessly change direction without losing a step. 

His long arms keep blockers from latching on and overpowering him in space, though at the point of attack, one of the concerns with Brown was whether he had enough functional strength to avoid being washed out in the run game.

Brown is also still developing his instincts in terms of anticipating and diagnosing blocks and is still a bit of a work in progress in terms of his coverage ability. 

He needs to improve his balance as there have been times while on special teams he’s been knocked off his feet, but there is certainly enough to like about his game, including his explosiveness.

“He’s had some good exposure through the first five weeks of playing and having seen some fast-paced ball in front of him. That should help probably him on defense eventually. We’ll practice him this week—he’s always been practicing those roles anyway—and we’ll see where it leads us by the game plan.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TJaorch23
TJaorch23

Sometimes you have to look for silver-linings and when injuries comes up that means opportunities are there for young talented players to grasp. I am really excited to see a lot more of Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. We basically sent Ryan Connelly packing because we must have thought the players we kept either had more talent or simply just fit the scheme of our system better. I haven't heard much from T.J. Brunson. I forgot if he is injured or just working his way up the practice squad.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants O-line Coach Explains Why Andrew Thomas is Struggling Inside

Like many rookies, Thomas has had his good and bad days, but the one thing he continues to struggle with is handling inside pressure. Here's why that is and what offensive line coach Marc Colombo is trying to do to help Thomas correct that.

Patricia Traina

by

beatassnow1

New York Giants Stressing Pocket Awareness with Daniel Jones

There is still much for quarterback Daniel Jones to work on such as ball security and mental processing. All that begins with a good pocket awareness, which is one of the key points of emphasis for the second-year quarterback.

Patricia Traina

MMQB Power Rankings: Giants Take Baby Step Forward

The Giants are still winless, but of the three winless teams, they've been the most competitive, which is good enough for the MMQB team to give the Giants a slight promotion in this week's power rankings.

Jackson Thompson

by

Morrisbetter

New York Giants Notebook | Stressful Schedules, Receiving Reinforcements and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

New York Giants Progress Defined, Game Balls, An Encouraging Statistic and Some Leftovers from Week 5

Joe Judge defines what he considers as "progress" being made by this Giants team, plus some thoughts on general manager Dave Gettleman, how Judge has been different from other Giants head coaches, Daniel Jones and game balls from Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Sign WR Austin Mack, Waive Damion Ratley

Why the move was made--and an update on the plans for Sterling Shepard.

Patricia Traina

by

FishSkale

Former New York Giant Victor Cruz: Saquon Barkley Will Be Back Better Than Ever

Cruz also weighed in on Barkley's future and what he thinks the Giants will do regarding the running back's contract.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Takeaways from the Giants Position Coaches

The New York Giants position coaches met with the media Tuesday and laid out their current objectives with their respective players heading into Week 6.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Report Card Week 5

The Giants fought and kept it close, but it wasn't enough to earn higher grades this week.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

How Will The Giants Replace Lorenzo Carter?

The Giants have some options to replace injured outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Will they go with the proven veterans, or will they give their rookies an opportuntity?

Jackson Thompson