Russell Wilson Gets to Work with Giants Teammates
Newly signed New YorkGiants quarterback Russell Wilson wasted no time in getting to know his new teammates, and in particular, his receivers, with whom he’s already trying to build chemistry.
Wilson posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he, tight end Theo Johnson, and receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson posed on the field at Georgia Tech following a workout.
“Good few days with the boyzzz,” Wilson said in the caption.
Wilson has millions of reasons to get a jumpstart on building chemistry with his potential receiving targets. His one-year, $10.5 million contract has up to $11 million in incentives.
Besides the money, the Giants brass is counting on Wilson who will open the team’s spring workouts starting April 21 as the QB1, to breathe new life into an offense that has barely shown a pulse in the last couple of seasons.
Wilson, during his introductory video call with reporters shortly after he signed his new deal, stated repeatedly that he was excited to get to work with his new teammates.
“We'll get to work with these guys and have a lot of fun and really, really challenge every guy every day to be our best, most importantly starting with myself,” he said.
The Giants are counting on that happening in a critical season for a franchise at a crossroads.
