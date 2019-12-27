GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Saquon Barkley Earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is this week’s NFC Offensive Player of the Week award winner. 

Barkley set a Giants record with 279 yards from scrimmage (189 rushing and 90 receiving) in the 41-35 win over Washington, breaking Tiki Barber’s club record of 276 yards (203 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving) against the Eagles on Dec. 28, 2002.  

Barkley’s 279 scrimmage yards are the highest total by an NFL player in a game this season. The previous high of 245 was set by Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette (225 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards) on Sept. 29. 

The 100-yard game was Barkley’s fourth of the season and 11th of his career, tying him with Eddie Price for sixth on the franchise’s all-time list. Barkley has rushed for 911 yards this season and needs 89 yards in the season finale vs. Philadelphia to become the first Giants player to begin a career with two 1,000-yard seasons.  

Barkley edged out teammate Daniel Jones for this week’s award. Jones completed 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 132.1. 

His 352 passing yards are the second-highest total by a Giants rookie, behind Charlie Conerly’s 363 yards at Pittsburgh on Dec. 5, 1948. In addition, Jones, the POTW award winner back in Week 3, became just the fifth rookie ever to throw five touchdown passes in a game.

Jones’ passing prowess and Barkley’s outstanding rushing effort made the Giants the first team in NFL history to have a player with five touchdown passes and a player with 275+ scrimmage yards in the same game. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Playing for Progress Sunday vs. Eagles

Patricia Traina

With questions looming about the fates of head coach Pat Shurmur and his staff, his players will be focused on trying to build on their progress from the last two weeks.

A Very Honest Evaluation of Head Coach Pat Shurmur's Giants Tenure

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants give head coach Pat Shurmur another season to turn this roster around? Has there been progress made? Here's our honest look and recommendation to ownership based on what we know to be true.

Giants - Eagles Preview: A Lot Has Changed in Three Weeks

Bob Folger

The Giants close out their 2019 season at home against the Eagles, a team they just saw three weeks ago. And a lot has changed since then.

Daniel Jones' Development Has Giants Feeling Good About the Future

Patricia Traina

Jones' rapid growth and maturation as a signal-caller and a leader has the team confident that its in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Assessing Dave Gettleman's Two Years as Giants General Manager

Patricia Traina

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will probably get another year to fix the Giants franchise. Should he though? Here is a breakdown of Gettleman's performance in each critical area--the good, the bad and the ugly.

Giants Week 17 Injury Report | The List Has Grown

Patricia Traina

New York could be significantly short staffed in Sunday's 2019 regular-season finale against the Eagles

Happy Holidays!

Inside Football News Desk

Thank you for being part of our community this year!

Random Thoughts Following the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win vs. Washington

Patricia Traina

Some perspectives following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against Washington.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Our weekly gameday thread and live blog coverage.

2019 Week 16: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

A look at the Giants' 41-35 overtime win over Washington.