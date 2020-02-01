Saquon Barkley Has Positive First Meeting with New Head Coach Joe Judge

Saquon Barkley is ready to put last year behind him and start fresh.

That was one of several messages Barkley, who's about to enter his third NFL season, told James Jones during a one-on-one interview as part of the NFL Total Access location shoots from Miami, site of Super Bowl LIV.

"He's awesome," Barkley said of Judge. "When I got to go and actually meet him--I talked to him on the phone when he got hired and congratulated him--but when I got to go meet him, you could see that look in his eye that he wished it was August or July already. He's ready to go."

Judge made quite the impression during his introductory press conference, vowing to make sure the Giants coaches and players paid close attention to the fundamentals of the game.

"The same things win football games that have always won football games: It’s fundamentals," Judge said during his introductory press conference.

"Those fundamentals will start for us in the classroom. They’ll start with being in meetings on time. They’ll start with being on the field on time in the proper dress. They’ll start with knowing your playbook. They’ll start with being out there and stretching the right way and warming your body up the right way that you prevent any kind of soft tissue injuries on the field.

"Then they’ll carry over to the fundamentals on the field—it’s running, it’s tackling, it’s ball security."

Barkley said that was the same message Judge shared with him when the two men met for the first time earlier this month.

"He's going to make sure we are a team that's focused, and that's really focused on the details. And then we'll go out there and, and not lose games by ourselves--make teams actually beat us," Barkley said.

"And I just love the things that he's been saying so far in his interviews, on the conversation I've had with him, and I'm excited and ready to go."