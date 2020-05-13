Saquon Barkley is Focused on Improvement

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is aware of the goings-on around the NFL.

For instance, the third-year back, who can initiate negotiations for a new contract after this season, kept abreast of Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey's contract extension developments that cumulated in a record-breaking $64 million payday.

He's also aware of how Todd Gurley, once one of the "it" backs in the NFL during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, was kicked to the curb this off-season only to land on his feet with the Falcons.

Barkley, who hopes his future aligns more with McCaffrey's outcome than Gurley's, has no idea where his future lies, but regardless, he's not going to take anything for granted.

"I always feel like I’ve got something to prove. That’s always been my mindset," he told reporters on a video teleconference. "Always going to try to be the best player and person that I can be, not only for myself but for my team."

Barkley said he was happy for McCaffrey when he signed his new contract, but added that his situation is much different because he needs to take care of the little things in his game so he can continue building a case for his own payday.

"I’m a big believer in taking care of the little things first," he said. "That’s right now coming into the meetings and try to be the best leader, the best player I can from this. I feel like if you take care of that the other things take care of themselves in the future.

And if he doesn't, if he doesn't keep himself in optimal shape and focus on getting better as a player, having the same fate befall him that hit Gurley wouldn't be a surprise.

"It was definitely shocking," Barkley said of Gurley's release by the Rams, adding, "Hopefully, he can remind the league how dominant of a player he is."

While what happened to Gurley might serve as a reminder to most running backs to keep grinding, Barkley said he doesn't need any reminding of how brutal the NFL can be.

"I don't need Todd Gurley getting cut to remind me how the NFL is. That's just the NFL, it's a business, and that's why you got to take advantage of every single day you can."

Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft, the highest running back drafted since Reggie Bush was drafted No. 2 overall in 2006.

A controversial pick in that many people questioned given the running back position's shelf life, thus far, Barkley has paid off for the Giants.

He broke numerous records his rookie year, including most receptions by a rookie running back all time, most total yards and touchdowns by any rookie in Giants history and became only the third rookie to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

These milestones would seem to testify to Barkley's value as a cornerstone piece in the offense, and, if he can continue delivering that kind of production, might just put him on a path to top McCaffrey's record deal.

"What I’m trying to build on is just trying to improve every single day right now with these meetings," said Barkley.

"Be that guy coming to these meetings locked in, making sure that I’m taking notes, paying attention to the details and anytime that I do get a chance to work on my little craft, whether I get on the field or not, focus on the things that are being taught in meetings and try to apply it to the field."

Barkley has seen what new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's offense has done for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler and a 2017 All-Rookie Team award winner who has twice finished as the league's rushing yardage leader (in 2016 and 2018).

Barkley said he plans to reach out to Elliott, who has averaged 1,351 yards and 14.5 touchdowns per year and earned a six-year $90 million contract extension last year, to pick his brain.

"That is something I do plan on doing, but I want to get the system down myself and then get to [Elliot] and see what he's doing here and what he's doing there," Barkley said.

What Barkley ends up doing don't he line will very much determine if he follows the paths of McCaffrey and Elliott or Gurley.