Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris's Impact

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back's most famous play would serve as a drill for future generations of Nittany Lion running backs.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was yet to be born when Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris made league history as a central figure in the "Immaculate Reception" during a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

Barkley and Harris, both Penn State alumni, would eventually cross paths, trading stories about life in Happy Valley and as an NFL running back.

"I got to have some conversations with him at Penn State," Barkley said of Harris, who passed away on December 20 at 72. "Franco was a great guy. The conversations I was able to have with him... obviously, the amazing play he made for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the stuff that he was able to do at Penn State--it was an honor to meet him."

Harris, who rushed for over 12,000 yards in his career, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He is probably best known, though, for his part in one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

The Steelers, down 7–6 against the Raiders in a playoff game, attempted a last-ditch pass with 22 seconds remaining, quarterback Terry Bradshaw, under some pressure, tried to connect with receiver John Fuqua, but Raiders defender Jack Tatum broke up the pass.

The ball was plucked out of the air by Harris, who gave a stiff arm to Raiders defensive back Jimmy Warren en route to the miraculous game-winning touchdown.

The play, named by the NFL Network as the top play in the league's 100-year history back in 2019, was challenged by the Raiders, who claimed that the ball bounced off Fuqua before Harris touched it. That would have been illegal at the time because two players were not permitted to touch the ball on the same play once it went past the line of scrimmage.

Barkley recalled how Harris's legendary career was an inspiration to him and his teammates at Penn State.

"That was kind of the example that our coach, coach (Penn State Running Backs Coach Charles) Huff, would use to get us to chase the ball in practice," Barkley recalled.

"Obviously, the thought process behind it, if you chase the ball, it’s extra conditioning, and you get yourself in better football shape and ready for the season. When you chase the ball, good things happen. That’s kind of the background of where that mentality came from."

