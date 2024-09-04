Giants Country

SEE IT! Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Appears in Musical Number Promoting ManningCast

Daboll appears with fellow NFL head coaches in a song and dance done Broadway style.

Michael Lee

Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning and AFC coach Peyton Manning react after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning and AFC coach Peyton Manning react after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who announced he’s taking on the team’s playcalling duties on offense this season, made a surprise appearance in a new 10-minute promotion for the upcoming fourth season of Omaha Productions’ ManningCast.

new york giants brian daboll
Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Giants head coach Brian Daboll during practice. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The promo, titled ManningCast: The Musical, centers around ManningCast hosts Eli and Peyton Manning’s dream of winning a Tony award by staging a Broadway musical about their hugely popular ManningCast, which airs on ESPN2 simultaneously during Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Daboll appeared in one of the musical numbers with fellow head coaching brethren Sean McVay (Rams), Mike McDaniels (Dolphins), and Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) lip-synching to a parody of Mister Sandman (Bring Me a Dream) in which they implore the Manning brothers to shut their mouths and just let them coach their teams. 

The star-studded promo also features special guests like NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, Pete Davidson, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Bill Belichick.

According to Deadline, production on the promo began back in February during the Pro Bowl, with the filming of the musical taking place at the Kent Denver School’s Anschutz Theater.

Published
Michael Lee

MICHAEL LEE

Michael Lee is an aspiring sports writer currently studying journalism and communications.

Home/News