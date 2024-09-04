SEE IT! Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Appears in Musical Number Promoting ManningCast
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who announced he’s taking on the team’s playcalling duties on offense this season, made a surprise appearance in a new 10-minute promotion for the upcoming fourth season of Omaha Productions’ ManningCast.
The promo, titled ManningCast: The Musical, centers around ManningCast hosts Eli and Peyton Manning’s dream of winning a Tony award by staging a Broadway musical about their hugely popular ManningCast, which airs on ESPN2 simultaneously during Monday Night Football broadcasts.
Daboll appeared in one of the musical numbers with fellow head coaching brethren Sean McVay (Rams), Mike McDaniels (Dolphins), and Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) lip-synching to a parody of Mister Sandman (Bring Me a Dream) in which they implore the Manning brothers to shut their mouths and just let them coach their teams.
The star-studded promo also features special guests like NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, Pete Davidson, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Bill Belichick.
According to Deadline, production on the promo began back in February during the Pro Bowl, with the filming of the musical taking place at the Kent Denver School’s Anschutz Theater.