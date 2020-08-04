GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

SEE IT: Giants Workout Photo Gallery

Patricia Traina

The Giants managed to get a workout on Tuesday before Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc on the state.

Currently, the players are in shorts and shirts as they look to ramp up their conditioning. And thanks to the kind folks at the Giants, we have a few photos from the workout to show you.

Giants Workout Photos

All Photos Courtesy of Giants.com

DL Leonard Williams
TE Levine Toilolo
TE Kaden Smith
P Riley Dixon
LB David Mayo
LB Blake Martinez
DB Julian Love
QB Daniel Jones
Edge Markus Golden
LB Kyler Fackrell
TE Evan Engram
LB Ryan Connelly
LB David Mayo
WR Alex Bachman
LB Devante Downs
WR Cody Core
CB James Bradberry
DL Leonard Williams
TE Levine Toilolo
TE Kaden Smith
P Riley Dixon
LB David Mayo
LB Blake Martinez
DB Julian Love
QB Daniel Jones
Edge Markus Golden
LB Kyler Fackrell
TE Evan Engram
LB Ryan Connelly
LB David Mayo
WR Alex Bachman
LB Devante Downs
WR Cody Core
CB James Bradberry

Some takeaways…

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has been slowed by a hamstring strain not believed to be serious, appears to have done some running on the side.

Quarterback Daniel Jones looks like he added muscle to his upper body. (You can probably better see it in the video above.)

Punter Riley Dixon is sporting a new fresh 'do that looks cool and comfy for the dog days of summer.

Tight end Evan Engram continues to work out, showing no adverse signs from his foot surgery in December (again, check out the video above for a better look).

Linebacker Ryan Connelly isn’t wearing any protective apparatus on his surgically repaired knee.  

Cornerback James Bradberry has some impressive length to his frame and long arms, which should help him be disruptive in coverage.

The Giants will continue working the rest of this week. They have August 8 off (a mandatory day off league-wide).

Starting Thursday, select players will be available on video conference calls.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealing PFF's Ranking for Giants Andrew Thomas Among NFL Offensive Tackles

Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was praised as the most pro-ready offensive tackle in this year's draft and Pro Football Focus, in their ranking of the top 25 NFL offensive tackles, seems to be bullish on the rookie as well.

Jackson Thompson

Markus Golden Rejoins the Giants' Fold; Where Does He Fit In?

Veteran edge rusher Markus Golden signed a one-year tender that could pay him up to $5.1 million to return to the Giants in 2020. So where will he fit in the Giants defense?

Jackson Thompson

Darius Slayton: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Darius Slayton was a pleasant surprise for the team last year, as he went on to lead the team in touchdowns scored. So let's take a look at what made his game so good and where he still needs to improve.

Nick Falato

WATCH: Giants Go Through Strength and Conditioning Workout

Get your first look at the Giants going through some conditioning workouts on the Quest Diagnostics Training Center's grass fields.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson giving an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Jackson Thompson

Nick Gates: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the tape of the newly extended Nick Gates, who could find himself as a starter this year on the Giants offensive line.

Gene Clemons

by

Bigblue44

Jackson Thompson's Very Early 53-Man Giants Roster Projection

With the Giants having trimmed down their training camp roster to 80, Jackson Thompson takes a look at who might have the inside track on a roster spot on the initial 53-man group and why.

Jackson Thompson

See It: Giants Move to Strength & Conditioning Phase

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has wreaked havoc with life and schedules as we know them to be, the NFL is still moving ahead with plans to play a full season starting on time.

Patricia Traina

How Versatile Carter Coughlin Could Help the Giants Pass Rush

Carter Coughlin's former position coach/defensive coordinator Joe Rossi tells Giants Country that his former student-athlete has some very appealing traits that can potentially boost the Giants pass rush.

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Osi Umenyiora's pass-rushing advice to Oshane Ximines.

Jackson Thompson