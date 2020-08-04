SEE IT: Giants Workout Photo Gallery

The Giants managed to get a workout on Tuesday before Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc on the state.

Currently, the players are in shorts and shirts as they look to ramp up their conditioning. And thanks to the kind folks at the Giants, we have a few photos from the workout to show you.

Some takeaways…

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has been slowed by a hamstring strain not believed to be serious, appears to have done some running on the side.

Quarterback Daniel Jones looks like he added muscle to his upper body. (You can probably better see it in the video above.)

Punter Riley Dixon is sporting a new fresh 'do that looks cool and comfy for the dog days of summer.

Tight end Evan Engram continues to work out, showing no adverse signs from his foot surgery in December (again, check out the video above for a better look).

Linebacker Ryan Connelly isn’t wearing any protective apparatus on his surgically repaired knee.

Cornerback James Bradberry has some impressive length to his frame and long arms, which should help him be disruptive in coverage.

The Giants will continue working the rest of this week. They have August 8 off (a mandatory day off league-wide).

Starting Thursday, select players will be available on video conference calls.