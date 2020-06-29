GiantsCountry
SEE IT: Safety Jabrill Peppers Dons a Giants Helmet During Agility Drills

Patricia Traina

If you need any proof that Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is healthy and itching to get back on the practice field, look no further than the following tweet with video from Twitter account @Kfvisuals.

Peppers was acquired in the trade that sent receiver Odell Beckham Jr to Cleveland in March 2019, a trade that also brought the Giants the Browns' first- and third-round picks that became defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and edge Oshane Ximines respectively.

Peppers immediately moved into the starting lineup as the strong safety, starting 11 games for the Giants. He recorded 76 total tackles, finishing fourth on the defense, and had one interception, five passes defensed, two quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

In the video, Peppers, whose first season as a Giant ended prematurely due to a season-ending back injury, can be seen moving about on a grass field wearing a throwback Giants helmet bearing the team's name instead of the current "NY" logo that adorns either side of the helmet.

Judging on how Peppers is moving, he seems to have made a complete recovery from his back injury and looks like he's raring to get going. 

