SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

Patricia Traina

 New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows all about the benefits of playing college sports.

After all, it was at Penn State where the 23-year-old Barkley fine-tuned his craft over a successful three-year tenure that ended with him rushing for 3.843 yards on 671 carries and 43 rushing touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

So with word last week of the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, like many other college football fans, expressed sadness.

"That’s a tough one seeing the Big Ten cancel football, obviously as a fan and also playing in the Big Ten," Barkey told reporters via a video conference this week.

"It sucks to not be able to see those guys out there, especially those younger guys."

Thus far, the NFL has mostly done the right things to keep its 2020 fall season on track.

According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, as of Monday, teams placed no new players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second straight day, and three players who had been on the list were activated, lowering the total to 12.

Those are not bad numbers, considering the NFL isn't operating in a true bubble system like the NBA. With contact drills starting up this week, all eyes will undoubtedly remain on the OVID-19 REserve list to see if the totals increase.

However, there is optimism around the league that if the players, coaches, and staff continue to take the necessary precautions, they'll give the upcoming season a chance of not only starting on time but finishing.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Country Round Table: Who Will Be the 2020 Team Captains?

Who are the top candidates to be captains on this year's Giants squad? In our first round table, Giants Country writers Patricia Traina, Pat Ragazzo, and Jackson Thompson make their picks for the offense, defense, and special teams.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants "Honorary Receiver" Gives Passing Game's Speed a Turbo Boost

With the Giants believed to be planning a vertical offense, they might just have all the speed they need between the receivers and this additional player.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Washington Football Team hiring Jason Wright as organization's new president.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Camp Report: The Passing Game’s Secret Weapon?

Here's a rundown of the notale storylines from the Giants training camp on the first fully padded practice session.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Training Camp: When Life Gives You Lemons

How Joe Judge is making sure he makes the right decisions regarding player personnel despite the restrictions created by the league.

Patricia Traina

Giants Sign Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack; Release Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

The Giants added former defensive tackle Daylon Mack on Monday after releasing veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

Jackson Thompson

How Joe Judge is Channeling the Late Herb Brooks

Herb Brooks built a hockey dynamo by turning a group of college students into a gold medal-winning team that famously beat the USSR in the 1980 Olympics. While some of his methods were headscratchers, they worked, and whether it's by accident or on purpose Giants head coach Joe Judge is channeling some of those approaches.

Patricia Traina

Oshane Ximines: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

The Giants are counting heavily on second-year edge rusher Oshane Ximines to be even more productive on defense. How productive can ximines be? Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at Ximines' film from his rookie year to find out.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington quarterback Alex Smith being cleared to return to the practice field.

Jackson Thompson

Select Photos from New York Giants' Sunday Practice | SEE IT

The Giants held Sunday's practice in the rain as they continue their ramp up period toward their first fully padded practice Monday. Here's a look at select photos from Sunday's wet session.

Patricia Traina