SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows all about the benefits of playing college sports.

After all, it was at Penn State where the 23-year-old Barkley fine-tuned his craft over a successful three-year tenure that ended with him rushing for 3.843 yards on 671 carries and 43 rushing touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

So with word last week of the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, like many other college football fans, expressed sadness.

"That’s a tough one seeing the Big Ten cancel football, obviously as a fan and also playing in the Big Ten," Barkey told reporters via a video conference this week.

"It sucks to not be able to see those guys out there, especially those younger guys."

Thus far, the NFL has mostly done the right things to keep its 2020 fall season on track.

According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, as of Monday, teams placed no new players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second straight day, and three players who had been on the list were activated, lowering the total to 12.

Those are not bad numbers, considering the NFL isn't operating in a true bubble system like the NBA. With contact drills starting up this week, all eyes will undoubtedly remain on the OVID-19 REserve list to see if the totals increase.

However, there is optimism around the league that if the players, coaches, and staff continue to take the necessary precautions, they'll give the upcoming season a chance of not only starting on time but finishing.