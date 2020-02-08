Several Former Giants Set to Debut This Weekend for the XFL

The XFL is getting a reboot that is said to be bigger and better than the original version that ran for a single season in 2001.

This version of the XFL, however, has been in the making since 2018. It will feature a 10-week season and a two-week postseason played among eight teams.

The league has taken its time to research rules and to ascertain what fans like and don't like about how NFL games are played.

There are going to be some notable rule changes, such as a 25-second game clock and no PATs, as this league attempts to lay down roots as a filler between the end of the NFL season and the NFL draft.

The games, which begin Saturday, will see several former Giants players and coaches staffing the various rosters. Here's a partial list of the more notable names Giants fans are likely to recognize.

Players

DT Jay Bromley. Bromley is a Giants third-round pick from 2014 who played four seasons with the team before moving on to the Saints. He'll lien up now for the DC Defenders.

QB Eric Dungey. Dungey was with the Giants briefly in camp last season, where he was trying to make the team as a Swiss Army knife int he mold of Taysom Hill of the Saints. A back injury ended his hopes, but he'll try to keep his pro career going with the Dallas Renegades.

S Will Hill. The Giants desperately wanted things to work out with the extremely talented Will Hill, whom they had on the roster in 2012-13. Unfrotautnely, Hill couldn't stay out of trouble, and the Giants cut their losses with him. Hill got another chance with the Ravens, with whom he spent the 2014-15 seasons, but after that didn't work out, he went to other leagues, including the CFL, to try to get his career back on track. Hill will be part of the St. Louis Battlehawks roster.

C James O'Hagan. O'Hgan was in the Giants training camp last summer, where he competed for a backup center role. Unfortunately, he didn't make the cut. He'll try to hone his craft as a member of the DC Defenders.

CB Charles James. James was with the Giants in 2013 and was a fan favorite, but after one season, he became somewhat of an NFL journeyman, making a stop in Houston where he was one of the stars of the Hard Knocks series in 2015. James will be lining up this spring for the Houston Roughnecks.

QB Josh Johnson. Johnson had a quick cup of coffee with the Giants in 2016, his 11th NFL stop since 2008. He'd go on to play for the Texans, Raiders, Washington, and Detroit before giving the XFL a chance. He'll be part of the Los Angeles Wildcats roster.

OT Jarron Jones. Jones spent most of the 2017-18 seasons on the Giants practice squad. He'll be joining Gilbride on the New York Guardians.

DE Stansly Maponga. Maponga played for the Giants during the 2015-16 seasons, appearing in two games with most of his snaps on special teams. He'll be with the Seattle Dragons this spring.

OT Matt McCants. McCants was a seventh-round draft pick in 2012 who hung around with the Giants on their practice squad through 2013. While McCants never really developed for the Giants, he did have a little success playing for the Raiders, who signed him off the Giants practice squad in 2013. But McCants ended up as an NFL journeyman, making two different stops at Cleveland and Chicago. McCants is with the St, Louis Battlehawks.

TE Jake Powell. Powell, who played his college ball at Monmouth University, was in Giants camp last summer. He'll be lining up this spring for the New York Guardians.

WR Alonzo Russell. Recent fan-favorite Alonzo Russell was with the Giants in 2018-19, but despite making a strong case for a roster spot last summer, the coaching staff went in another direction. Russell didn't play football last year but will try to resurrect his career with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

DT Nikita Whitlock. Whitlock was the team's fullback during the 2014-16 seasons, but he also played some defensive tackle for the Giants, that position being his natural spot. As a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers, Whitlock is listed as a defensive tackle.

RB Andre Williams. Williams was the Giants' fourth-round pick in 2014. After a promising start to his NFL career, he began to fade and was let go from the team after the 2015 season. The former Boston College product spent the 2016-17 seasons with the Chargers but has been out of football since. He'll be looking to jumpstart his career with the Roughnecks.

Coaches

Kevin Gilbride. Gilbride "retired"' from the Giants after the 2013 season, having helped the Giants win two Super Bowl championships as the team's offensive coordinator. Gilbride will serve as the general manager and head coach for the hometown New York Guardians.

Jim Herrmann. Herrmann is the third former Coughlin assistant to joining the Guardians staff. In his new role, Herrmann will be the team's defensive coordinator; with the Giants, Herrmann was the linebackers coach from 2009-15.

Jerald Ingram. Ingram served on former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin's staff until the 2013 season when Craig Johnson replaced him as the team's running backs coach. He joins Kevin Gilbride, the offensive coordinator under Coughlin, on the New york Guardians' coaching staff.

Pepper Johnson. Fan-favorite Thomas "Pepper" Johnson helped the Giants win the first two Super Bowl championships in team history back in 1986 and 1990. After his playing career ended, he coached from 2000-13 on Bil Belichick's Patriots staff, holding a variety of roles on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson also coached for the Bills and Jets before disappearing from the NFL coaching scene. As a member of the Los Angeles Wildcats coaching staff, Johnson will be the defensive coordinator and the linebackers coach.

Tim Lewis. Lewis was Coughlin's original defensive coordinator, a role he held from 2004-06. Leis last coached int he NF in 2015 with the 49ers. A former NFL defensive backs, he'll be coaching that position for the St. Louis Battlehawks.