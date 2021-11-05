Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr's time with the Cleveland Browns is over as the team released the embattled receiver after rumors of Beckham's growing discontent with his deployment in the Browns offense bubbled over.
The receiver will not go through waivers where if a team does not claim him, he would be free to join any team willing to offer him a contract.
With Beckham, always a Giants fan favorite for his electrifying style of play, now available, a growing number of Giants fans are longing for a reunion with the receiver, despite the current general manager, Dave Gettleman, being the same guy who traded him away in the first place.
Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?
A reunion with Odell Beckham Jr is the longest of long shots, but that doesn't stop people from hoping it will happen. But should it? Take our poll and discuss!
Giants Place WR Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve
Plus some practice squad moves and where things stand with RB Saquon Barkley.
Breaking Down Kadarius Toney's Impact on the Giants' Offense
Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep look into how much of a difference Kadarius Toney makes in the passing game.
Would the Giants contemplate it, especially after how Beckham's off-field antics cumulating in a damning interview with ESPN in which he spoke a little too candidly about his feelings about the team just weeks after signing a blockbuster contract?
"I would say just on any player, until it officially hits the waiver wire, they’re still on someone else’s roster," said head coach Joe Judge on Friday. "We’re not going to comment on any player who’s on other people’s rosters. I’m not going to get into hypotheticals on that right there. I appreciate the question, just understand that’s going to be the policy always."
What about you, Giants fans? Would you want to see Beckham back with the Giants? Why or why not? Register for our message board forum, cast your vote and let us know what you think.
More from Giants Country
- Giants Week 9 Opponent First Look: Las Vegas Raiders Offense
- Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions Answered by Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter
- New York Giants: Week 9 Storylines to Watch
- How the Giants Are Navigating Through Another Bumpy Season
- Giants Offer Update on Team's COVID-19 Situation/Latest Injury Report
- Patrick Graham Reveals How Team Shut Down Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel
Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.