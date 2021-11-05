Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

A reunion with Odell Beckham Jr is the longest of long shots, but that doesn't stop people from hoping it will happen. But should it? Take our poll and discuss!

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr's time with the Cleveland Browns is over as the team released the embattled receiver after rumors of Beckham's growing discontent with his deployment in the Browns offense bubbled over.

The receiver will not go through waivers where if a team does not claim him, he would be free to join any team willing to offer him a contract.

With Beckham, always a Giants fan favorite for his electrifying style of play, now available, a growing number of Giants fans are longing for a reunion with the receiver, despite the current general manager, Dave Gettleman, being the same guy who traded him away in the first place.

Would the Giants contemplate it, especially after how Beckham's off-field antics cumulating in a damning interview with ESPN in which he spoke a little too candidly about his feelings about the team just weeks after signing a blockbuster contract?

"I would say just on any player, until it officially hits the waiver wire, they’re still on someone else’s roster," said head coach Joe Judge on Friday. "We’re not going to comment on any player who’s on other people’s rosters. I’m not going to get into hypotheticals on that right there. I appreciate the question, just understand that’s going to be the policy always."

What about you, Giants fans? Would you want to see Beckham back with the Giants? Why or why not? Register for our message board forum, cast your vote and let us know what you think.

