Should the Giants Take a Chance on Takkarist McKinley?

Former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi once said that a team could never have too many pass rushers.

But if you’re the Giants, for as tempting as now former Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley might be, there are pros and cons to taking a gamble.

McKinley, the Falcons first-round pick in the 2017 draft, has been a productive player when healthy.

In four seasons, the 6-foot-2, 265-pounder has recorded 79 total tackles (53 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 45 quarterback hits, including eight total tackles (five solo), a sack, and seven quarterback hits in four games this season.

But after the Falcons declined to exercise the option year on McKinley’s rookie deal, his response ended up being the complete opposite of what was hoped.

Granted, McKinley has been slowed by a groin injury this season, but his year quickly deteriorated in part once rumors of him being on the trade block surfaced.

When no trade materialized, and McKinley fired some salvos criticizing the Falcons for failing to accommodate, it ultimately led to the team dumping his contract.

As McKinley is a young pass-rushing specialist who has had modest production, should the Giants take a flier on him, especially considering they remain in the NFC East hunt?

The Case For

The Giants have two young pass rushers sitting on injured reserve that they like, those being Lorenzo Carter, who won’t be seen again until next season while he recovers from a torn Achilles, and Oshane Ximines, who should be back from IR due to a shoulder injury any day now.

If he comes in and embraces a fresh start, McKinley could give the Giants pass rush a boost. Despite having generated a modest pass rush, the Giants are still ranked 29th in the league, with a 9.12% on sacks per pass attempt.

Simply put, they're not getting to the quarterback as frequently with the sack, though they are producing a steady stream of pressures and hits.

If McKinley is healthy, his 17.5 career sacks represent the best four-year total of any outside linebacker the Giants currently have on the roster, including Kyler Fackrell, who has 16.5 sacks over that same period.

While most of McKinley's sacks have come in his first two seasons, perhaps being part of Patrick Graham's scheme might be the key to unlocking that early-career production.

Another reason for taking a flier on McKinley is his contract. He was due $983,733 in the final year of his rookie deal. If the Giants assumed that contract, they'd only be on the hook for an estimated $462,933, not a bad investment to add another pass rusher should this team manage to remain in the hunt for the NFC East title.

If McKinley is healthy from his groin, he'd be a low-cost investment done the right way that, unlike the Leonard Williams trade, which cost them valuable draft assets, wouldn't carry the same cost.

And wouldn't it be nice to see if perhaps McKinley might be an option as a pass rusher considering next year's draft class doesn't look to be a particularly strong one (yet) as far as edge rushers go?

The Case Against

Joe Judge has made no bones about what he expects in his locker room: Team first players who are willing to come in, get to work, and contribute to the big-picture goal.

As such, there is no room for guys only interested in lobbying via the public for more playing time.

Receiver Golden Tate found that out the hard way thanks to a public outburst on Monday Night Football compounded by his wife's social media outburst calling out the Giants.

That combination landed Tate deep in Judge's doghouse last week that the coach not only related him to the scout team, he also left him home when the team traveled to Washington.

But back to McKinley, who pretty much forced his way off the Falcons with his own social media outburst. How will he handle adversity? Will he complain if, for example, the game plan warrants him not getting as much playing time as he thinks he should have?

Judge believes in communicating with his players, a tactic that has, for the most part, cut off any problems from developing. He believes if he's transparent and honest with his players, they'll respond in kind.

If the Giants were to be awarded McKinley's contract off waivers, he'sd almost certainly have a conversation with Judge about the Giants' way. But again, sometimes emotions drive us to do some foolish things.

Next week we have to talk about fit. According to PFF's detailed snap counts, McKinley is predominately a defensive end who plays with his hand in the dirt, though this year, he has 21 snaps standing up as a right outside linebacker.

McKinley would almost certainly see more snaps standing up and off the line with the Giants than with his hand in the dirt. Would that be a smooth transition for him?

Lastly, there is his contract, which is a double-edged sword. If the Giants were to unite with McKinley and everything worked out, would they be able to re-sign him?

That, remember, was part of the equation in trading for Leonard Williams--get him in the building, find out what he's all about, and see if a possible long-term union is in place.

But with the salary cap expected to drop next year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, McKinley could end up being a half-year rental, though as previously noted, at least he wouldn't cost the Giants draft picks.

What’s It Going to Be?

The Giants currently have the fourth spot in the waiver priority order, with the Cowboys, who probably would like to add some firepower to their pass rush as well, one spot ahead of them.

I would not be surprised if Dallas puts in a claim for McKinley. If they do, then it won't matter what the Giants do since Dallas is one spot ahead of the Giants in the waiver priority order.

But if McKinley somehow does slide down to the Giants and they do put in a claim for him, it might be worth the gamble if the situation would be ideal in terms of cost given what's potentially at stake if they can figure out how to fit him on the roster.

What say you, Giants Country members? Would you like to see the Giants take a chance on McKinley if the conditions are right? Tell us in the comments below.