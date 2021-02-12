Should the New York Giants Make a Serous Push for J.J. Watt?

The Giants pass rush could certainly use more firepower, so would it be worth placing a call to soon-to-be former Texans pass rusher J.J Watt, who asked for and received his release from the only NFL team he's ever played for?

The massive turnover in Houston continues as the Texans have agreed to release potential Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt from his contract, a $17.5 million cap savings for a Texans team that's in turmoil.

The next question becomes where does the 31-year-old Watt end up? Might he look to finish his career with the Steelers, who employ his brother TJ? Or would it make sense for the Giants, a team that is thought to need some fresh blood for its pass rush, to make a call?

Watt is the kind of person any team would be lucky to have in its locker room. He is a leader, a champion of several community causes, and an all-around likable guy who has put together a strong enough playing resume that's worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

While I would expect the Giants to do due diligence, I don't necessarily think they will be serious contenders for Watt's services for the simple reason that he's had a recent history of injuries, plus his production has declined.

Since 2016, Watt has made it through a full year only two times, including 2018 (his last double-digit sack season) and last year. Last season, despite playing in 91% of the Texans' defensive snaps, he recorded career lows (for a 16-game season in sacks (5.0), quarterback hits (17), and total tackles (52).

When it has come to signing free agents, a subtle change the Giants brass appeared to make was to bring in veterans who have a consistent history of production.

If the Giants, who again are not one player away from making a championship run, are given a choice of adding a younger pass rusher who is on the ascent versus one whose numbers have dipped, the choice is clear to go with youth.

And what about cost? The Giants want Leonard Williams back, and his contract negotiations could potentially get in the way of the team signing any other player for a sizeable contract.

Watt might not get the kind of money he's become accustomed to making in Houston. Still, it would be surprising if he'd be willing to accept the one-year "prove it" contracts the Giants have given to edge rushers Markus Golden and Kyler Fackrell in the last two seasons.

If I had to guess, Watt's next team is likely to be one that's a little closer to making a legitimate run at a Super Bowl title. The Giants, who still managed to generate a pass rush through their scheme despite lacking the true "blue goose" pass rusher, aren't there yet and are probably best served to add to their foundation in other areas.

