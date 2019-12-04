Giants
Shurmur: "I’m coaching for my job every day"

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said he’s aware of team co-owner Steve Tisch’s comments made Tuesday in which the chairman punted on offering a vote of confidence for the head coach or general manager Dave Gettleman.

But if Shurmur insists that he’s more concerned with getting the Giants ready for their Monday night game in Philadelphia than anything else.

“I really have no reaction to that,” Shurmur said about Tisch’s comments made to WNBC-TV’s Bruce Beck.

“I was made aware that he spoke yesterday. I’m sure he’s disappointed with the results this season, just like I am and we are. I’m trying to get this team ready to play and win a game against Philly.”

The Giants have won just seven games in Shurmur’s nearly two-year regime, and have regressed in several areas, most notably on offense, where they failed to build on the progress shown in the final five games of 2018, despite having primarily the same offensive skill players and an improved offensive line.

With a loss Monday night to the Eagles, the Giants, who have already lost eight in a row to match a streak reached in 2004, will establish a new franchise record for the longest losing streak since the 16-game format was implemented.

“What you’re trying to do is win the game on the positive side of things. I get that,” Shurmur said. “All that kind of stuff adds up. But we don’t focus on that. We’re trying to do what we can to win a game.”

