Shurmur Uncertain if Daniel Jones will Be Ready for Sunday

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur doesn't know what the week will bring as far as the availability of his injured players, but when it comes to the quarterback position, if rookie Daniel Jones gets clearance to return after missing last week with a high ankle sprain, he'll be the guy under center.

Shurmur denied an NFL NEtwork report claiming that Jones could miss multiple weeks with what the team has classified as a "moderate" high ankle sprain, though one they also said wasn't as bad as the one that cost running back Saquon Barkley three weeks.

However, there is some confusion regarding the timing of the Giants' information as last week, Shurmur initially dismissed Jones' ankle injury as postgame soreness that didn't require additional evaluation, only for it to later be revealed that the injury was a lot more when Jones' ankle swelled up.

As for whether Jones will be able t practice Wednesday when the team returns from a day off, Shurmur said he'll need to see where the rookie is. 

Presumably, Jones will have to be able to run and plant on his injured ankle before he gets the green light, and if he can't do that, Shurmur said that Eli Manning will get the start at home when the Giants host the Miami Dolphins Sunday. 

"Well, obviously, he wasn’t able to make it. He was still, pretty much, in the protective boot at the end of last week," Shurmur said when asked where Jonas is in his recovery during a Tuesday midday conference call with reporters. 

"He was able to stand on the sideline without the boot. He’s making progress, but it’s hard for me to say exactly where he’s at until we see him move around tomorrow. 

"When he’s ready to play, he’ll go back in and play."

In other injury news, right guard Kevin Zeitler's iron man streak is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury n the loss to the Eagles that left him in a boot and on crutches. Shurmur said Zeitler's injury was being evaluated; if he can't go, Nick Gates will likely get the start at right guard. 

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Eagles - MNF | Week 14

Patricia Traina
The Giants face the Eagles for the first of two games over the last quarter of the season. Eli Manning is back int he saddle for this week as he and the rest of the Giants look to finally snap their eight-game losing streak.

Giants Report Card | The Giants Keep Finding Ways to Lose

Patricia Traina
The Giants had the Eagles right where they wanted them until they didn't.

Giants Quotebook | What They Were Saying After the 23-17 Loss to the Eagles

Patricia Traina
The Giants downward spiral continues and what's worse is that the players have no answers to stop what's become massive bleeding.

Why the Leonard Williams Contract Negotiation Won't Be an Easy Process

Patricia Traina
Of course Leonard Williams wants top dollar. But it's not going to be as easy as that, and on the surface, it doesn't look as though general manager Dave Gettleman fully thought this whole deal out.

NFL Sets Preliminary 2020 Salary Cap Range

Patricia Traina
What's the range and how much space are the Giants projected to have for 2020?

Giants - Eagles: By the Numbers

Mike Esposito
The Giants losses keep piling on, with each just as ugly as the one before. Here is a look at some key numbers from New York's 23-17 loss to the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles: Five Stats that Could Benefit the Giants

Mike Esposito
Not much is expected of the Giants Monday night when they visit the Eagles, but if the Giant can exploit at least two or more of the following areas against the Eagles, they'll give themselves a chance.

First-and-10: Ten Thoughts Before the Giants-Eagles Game

Patricia Traina
Our weekly perspectives column takes a look at the return of Eli Manning and the future of this franchise, among other topics.

Eagles Spoil Eli's Return

Patricia Traina
Eli Manning doesn't know how many more opportunities he'll get to quarterback the Giants, so he and his family are trying to soak in whatever time he does have left before the curtain closes on his amazing 16-year career.

Giants Fall to the Eagles in Overtime, 23-17

Patricia Traina
After taking their first halftime lead since Week 4, the Giants suddenly couldn't' stop the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them 23-17 in overtime.