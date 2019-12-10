Shurmur Uncertain if Daniel Jones will Be Ready for Sunday

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur doesn't know what the week will bring as far as the availability of his injured players, but when it comes to the quarterback position, if rookie Daniel Jones gets clearance to return after missing last week with a high ankle sprain, he'll be the guy under center.

Shurmur denied an NFL NEtwork report claiming that Jones could miss multiple weeks with what the team has classified as a "moderate" high ankle sprain, though one they also said wasn't as bad as the one that cost running back Saquon Barkley three weeks.

However, there is some confusion regarding the timing of the Giants' information as last week, Shurmur initially dismissed Jones' ankle injury as postgame soreness that didn't require additional evaluation, only for it to later be revealed that the injury was a lot more when Jones' ankle swelled up.

As for whether Jones will be able t practice Wednesday when the team returns from a day off, Shurmur said he'll need to see where the rookie is.

Presumably, Jones will have to be able to run and plant on his injured ankle before he gets the green light, and if he can't do that, Shurmur said that Eli Manning will get the start at home when the Giants host the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

"Well, obviously, he wasn’t able to make it. He was still, pretty much, in the protective boot at the end of last week," Shurmur said when asked where Jonas is in his recovery during a Tuesday midday conference call with reporters.

"He was able to stand on the sideline without the boot. He’s making progress, but it’s hard for me to say exactly where he’s at until we see him move around tomorrow.

"When he’s ready to play, he’ll go back in and play."

In other injury news, right guard Kevin Zeitler's iron man streak is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury n the loss to the Eagles that left him in a boot and on crutches. Shurmur said Zeitler's injury was being evaluated; if he can't go, Nick Gates will likely get the start at right guard.