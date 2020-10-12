Snap Chat: What the Giants' Snaps Counts Reveal

Woe and five?

Yes, that's where this Giants team is after coming close yet a second time toward breaking into the win column only to fall short.

I've offered by takeaways, and my grades for this week's game so now it's time to take a gander at the snap counts to see what little nuggets are in there.

* I was somewhat surprised to see that Julian Love didn’t receive any snaps on defense. I figured last week, his reduced snaps had to do with him coming off of a week in which he was limited. So after seeing him not on the injury report this week, I figured his workload might go back to normal.

I was wrong. And while I don’t want to draw any conclusions, if Love, a fourth-round draft pick last year, suddenly isn’t a fit for what the coaches want to do, then that’s not a good look.

* After being removed from any defensive duty last week, safety Nate Ebner was back on the field for a couple of “blink and you’ll miss it” snaps this week.

* No surprise here, but running back Devonta Freeman has jumped ahead of those already on the depth chart to be the No. 1 running back. Freeman finished as the leading rusher this weekend with 60 yards on 17 carries and showed that he could take the ball inside or outside with sufficient power.

* At first, I was surprised that Matt Peart didn’t get more than just a couple of snaps with the offensive line, but that would have meant putting him against Demarcus Lawrence, never an easy task for anyone, let alone a young player who is still trying to get his feet wet. My guess is we’ll see more of Peart next week against Washington.

* Shane Lemieux, who got another snap on offense as the lead fullback down by the goal line—he threw a block on Evan Engram’s end-around score—appears to be the jumbo blocker for the offense. At some point, though, I’d like to see what he brings in-line.

*After seeing his snaps peak at 57 in Week 2, Dion Lewis’ snaps have fallen back down to earth. He was given 20 snaps this week, which is about what he’s been averaging over the last three weeks.

That means that Lewis remains a complementary back, whereas Freeman has taken over the lead back role, as was expected.

*This week was the first that cornerback James Bradberry did not take 100% of the snaps on defense. This week he only missed one snap—not a big deal—but it was something that jumped out at me since Bradberry has been the Giants best player in the defensive secondary this season.

I believe that leaves inside linebacker Blake Martinez as the only member of the Giants defense to play every snap so far this season.

Offense (68)

RG Kevin Zeitler 68; LT Andrew Thomas 68; C Nick Gates 68; LG Will Hernandez 68; RT Cam Fleming 68; QB Daniel Jones 68; WR Darius Slayton 64; TE Evan Engram 55; WR Golden Tate 40; RB Devonta Freeman 37; WR Damion Ratley 34; WR CJ Board 28; TE Kaden Smith 27; RB Dion Lewis 20; TE Levine Toilolo 16; RB Wayne Gallman 12; FB Eli Penny 3; RT Matt Peart 3; OL Shane Lemieux 1

Defense (66)

FS Logan Ryan 66; ILB Blake Martinez 66; OLB Kyler Fackrell 65; CB James Bradberry 64; CB Ryan Lewis 64; OLB Markus Golden 57; FS Adrian Colbert 50; CB Darnay Holmes50; ILB Tae Crowder 49; DT Leonard Williams 47; DT Dalvin Tomlinson 43; DE Dexter Lawrence II 36; SS Jabrill Peppers 23; DL B.J. Hill 22; DT Austin Johnson 10; OLB Lorenzo Carter 10; SS Nate Ebner 2; ILB Devante Downs 2

Special Teams

SS Nate Ebner 27; LB Cam Brown 26; CB Corey Ballentine 26; ILB Devante Downs 26; LB Carter Coughlin 24; CB Madre Harper 20; FB Eli Penny 19; CB Isaac Yiadom 17; FS Julian Love 16; WR Damion Ratley 16; TE Levine Toilolo 16; K Graham Gano 15; DT Dalvin Tomlinson 14; DT Dexter Lawrence 13; P Riley Dixon 10; LS Casey Kreiter 10; TE Kaden Smith 10; DT Leonard Williams 8; RG Kevin Zeitler 7; LT Andrew Thomas 7; C Nick Gates 7; LG Will Hernandez 7; RT Cameron Fleming 7; TE Evan Engram 7; DL B.J. Hill 7; CB James Bradberry 7; ILB Tae Crowder 4; DT Austin Johnson 3; WR Golden Tate 2; OLB Markus Golden 1; SS Jabrill Peppers 1